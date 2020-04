1 / 7

Rishi Kapoor's iconic movies

From Bobby to Kapoor & Sons, Rishi Kapoor proved that he is one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. His warm smile and charming personality could rule the screen like no other actor on the screen. The golden era of cinema seems to have come to an end after the actor passed away today. His costar and good friend, Amitabh Bachchan shared the news on twitter tweeting"T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !". A few months back when Rishi Kapoor celebrated his 67th in New York while he was undergoing treatment for cancer, His wife actress Neetu Kapoor opened up about how Rishi dealt with having cancer. The actress along with her son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Ridhima supported Rishi Kapoor during this tough time. Rishi shared in an interview with Times of India, “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers, and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.” As he leaves his unforgettable mark in our hearts as an actor lets take a look at these iconic movies of the actor.

Photo Credit : Youtube