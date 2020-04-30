/
/
/
Rishi Kapoor Last Rites: The legendary actor's ambulance leaves from the hospital; See PHOTOS
Rishi Kapoor Last Rites: The legendary actor's ambulance leaves from the hospital; See PHOTOS
Rishi Kapoor's demise news has left the nation heartbroken. His closest family and friends including Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended his last rites. Check out the photos of his ambulance leaving the hospital.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2679 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 30, 2020 04:22 pm
1 / 8
Rishi Kapoor last rites
The nation woke up to yet another heartbreaking news of the veteran actor and legend Rishi Kapoor passing away at 67. Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors of all time. The golden era of cinema seems to have come to an end post this. The popular actor had been unwell for a while and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir had been constantly by his side. Randhir Kapoor had revealed in a report that Rishi was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. This news has indeed left the nation in a state of grief and mourning on the loss of such a gem from the industry. The actor's last tweet was truly touching. He tweeted, "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone-throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc.. are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind.” In a statement by the family, they mentioned how the star is so grateful to his fans. They said, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears." It is truly extremely difficult to process this tragic news. Actress Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other close friends visited the family at the hospital. Check out the photos of his ambulance leaving the hospital.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
2 / 8
He will be missed
It is really hard to process this heartbreaking news.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
3 / 8
The heartthrob of the nation
Rishi Kapoor was a heartthrob of his times and made all the girls' hearts skip a beat!
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
4 / 8
Jovial as always
The star was jovial and did not let the illness get better of him even until the last minute. His witty sense of humour will be cherished forever.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
5 / 8
A spectacular artist
His incredible body of work is too priceless for words.
Photo Credit : Manav manglani
6 / 8
Gone too soon
Rishi Kapoor will always remain the evergreen hero of Bollywood!
Photo Credit : Manav manglani
7 / 8
Rishi Kapoor's quote on Ranbir Kapoor
Speaking about Ranbir's movie choices the actor mentioned in his autobiography, "I do not have a say in Ranbir’s creative choices, I have never attempted to interfere in his career. Of course I must admit that as a father I felt uncertain at times because deep down I felt the objections were valid. People around us meant well. Indeed, what was Ranbir doing in movies like Rockstar? Or Wake up Sid (2009)? In Raajneeti (2010) he shared the screen with five other lead actors and then he played a hearing- and speech impaired person in Barfi (2012). His unconventional choices used to scare me."
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
8 / 8
Forever the rockstar
Which is your favourite Rishi Kapoor film?
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Add new comment