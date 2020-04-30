Rishi Kapoor Last Rites: The legendary actor's ambulance leaves from the hospital; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Rishi Kapoor last rites

The nation woke up to yet another heartbreaking news of the veteran actor and legend Rishi Kapoor passing away at 67. Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors of all time. The golden era of cinema seems to have come to an end post this. The popular actor had been unwell for a while and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir had been constantly by his side. Randhir Kapoor had revealed in a report that Rishi was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. This news has indeed left the nation in a state of grief and mourning on the loss of such a gem from the industry. The actor's last tweet was truly touching. He tweeted, "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone-throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc.. are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind.” In a statement by the family, they mentioned how the star is so grateful to his fans. They said, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears." It is truly extremely difficult to process this tragic news. Actress Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other close friends visited the family at the hospital. Check out the photos of his ambulance leaving the hospital.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani