Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: 5 reasons why he will always be an evergreen star of Bollywood
Rishi Kapoor's demise has sent the country into hysteria and has left everyone heartbroken. It is really tough to process this information as the Indian Cinema has lost another gem! Here are the reasons why the star will be etched in our hearts forever.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: April 30, 2020 02:36 pm
Reasons why Rishi Kapoor will forever be the evergreen star of Bollywood
The nation woke up to yet another heartbreaking news of the veteran actor and legend Rishi Kapoor passing away at 67. Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors of all time. The golden era of cinema seems to have come to an end post this. The popular actor had been unwell for a while and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir had been constantly by his side. Randhir Kapoor had revealed in a report that Rishi was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning. This news has indeed left the nation in a state of grief and mourning on the loss of such a gem from the industry. The actor's last tweet was truly touching. He tweeted, "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence, stone-throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc.. are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind.” In a statement by the family, they mentioned how the star is so grateful to his fans. They said, "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears." It is truly extremely difficult to process this tragic news. Actress Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and other close friends visited the family at the hospital. We have listed the reasons why the actor will eternally be evergreen and etched in our hearts! Read on.
His charming personality
Rishi Kapoor was amongst the initial stars to be adored for his extremely charming features. He was often addressed as the chocolate boy of his times for the amazing romantic hero roles performed by him. He had always been extremely attractive and enjoyed a huge fan following amongst the ladies!
His impeccable body of work
The list of his supremely fabulous work and contribution to the Indian cinema is endless. He has given countless blockbusters to the industry like Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sargam and Bol Radha Bol to name a few. His charm and ever-lasting smile made him the most amazing superstar ever existed in the legacy of Indian Cinema. He worked till his last breath and delivered some of his most phenomenal performances in the latter half of his career in films including Student Of The Year, Mulk, Rajma Chawal, Kapoor & Sons.
His amazing wit and sense of humour
The star's entertaining and witty tweets and statements will always be missed!
His love for family
No matter what, the legendary actor always spent time with his family and their lovable moments were truly priceless. One of his last dinner outings with his family included Ranbir Kapoor and his daughter Riddhima Sahni which will be etched in memories forever.
His spirit and energy
The star's willpower and entertaining nature will be cherished and how! Even in his last times, the star did not fail in pleasing and keeping everyone around him affable. They said, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."
