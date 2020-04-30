Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Here are interesting facts about the veteran hero of Bollywood

1 / 7

Facts about Rishi Kapoor

After fighting a two-year-long battle with leukemia, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. The veteran actor was moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition deteriorated. Randhir Kapoor had said that the actor had breathing problems and was unable to talk. Big B who has worked with him in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and 102 Not Out shared the news of his death on Twitter. Sharing the news of his dear friend passing away, he wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor... gone... just passed away.. I am destroyed!" The veteran actor is known for his movies such as Bobby, Chandni, Nagina, Prem Rog, Laila Majnu, Bol Radha Bol and many others. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Rajinikanth bid a farewell to the actor on social media. The actor will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian cinema. As Bollywood stars and fans mourn his death, here's a look at some of his interesting and unknown facts.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani