Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Here are interesting facts about the veteran hero of Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Here are interesting facts about the veteran hero of Bollywood

After fighting a two-year-long battle with cancer, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. As Bollywood stars and fans mourn his death, here's a look at some of his interesting and unknown facts.
2389 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 11:06 am
  • 1 / 7
    Facts about Rishi Kapoor

    Facts about Rishi Kapoor

    After fighting a two-year-long battle with leukemia, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. The veteran actor was moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition deteriorated. Randhir Kapoor had said that the actor had breathing problems and was unable to talk. Big B who has worked with him in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony and 102 Not Out shared the news of his death on Twitter. Sharing the news of his dear friend passing away, he wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor... gone... just passed away.. I am destroyed!" The veteran actor is known for his movies such as Bobby, Chandni, Nagina, Prem Rog, Laila Majnu, Bol Radha Bol and many others. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Rajinikanth bid a farewell to the actor on social media. The actor will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian cinema. As Bollywood stars and fans mourn his death, here's a look at some of his interesting and unknown facts.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Debut film

    Debut film

    Rishi Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood in his father's movie, Mera Naam Joker which was a huge hit.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 7
    First lead role

    First lead role

    The actor got his first lead role in the 1973 film Bobby. He shared screen space with Dimple Kapadia in the same.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 7
    Popular movies

    Popular movies

    Post his debut, there was no looking back for the actor. He did amazing movies like Laila Majnu, Rafood Chakkar, Prem Rog and more. He was one of the active celebs of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 7
    Personal life

    Personal life

    The actor married Neetu Kapoor in 1980 with whom he shared screen space more than twelve movies.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 7
    Bought an award

    Bought an award

    In his biography, he revealed how he once bought a Best Actor Award for Rs 30, 000 the year Bobby came out.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 7
    One of the active celebrities

    One of the active celebrities

    The veteran actor who continuously entertained his fans was meant to star in a Bollywood adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

