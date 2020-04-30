Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Actor's fond memories with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu & Riddhima redefine love; See PHOTOS

1 / 10

Rishi Kapoor photos with family

Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise has left the world numb. Born into the family of legends he was the son of legendary film actor-director Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor was born on 4th September 1952 in Chembur, Mumbai. He was also the grandson of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Rishi was the second son in his family along with his brothers Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor and two sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. For his debut role as a child artist, Rishi won the National Film Award in the 1970 film 'Mera Naam Joker' by his father Raj Kapoor. In 1973 film 'Bobby' the actor made his first lead appearance as an adult opposite Dimple Kapadia. In 1974 Rishi won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his role in the movie. On 22 January 1980, Rishi Kapoor tied the knot to the actress Neetu Singh. He acted in 15 films opposite Neetu. The couple were proud parents to two children-Ranbir Kapoor, who followed his father's footsteps and grew up as an actor, and his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is a talented designer. Rishi Kapoor shared in one of his interviews back in 2019 while he was still in New York undergoing treatment for cancer,"There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers, and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually. " His wife shared a picture of their son Ranbir Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar quoting it as"Wish we had the powers to knock all sickness, stress, sufferings, viruses out of this planet." Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's daughter and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also commented on the post. She left emojis of hearts in the comments section. As we grieve the loss of another gem in Indian cinema today, Check out these beautiful moments of the actor with his family members.

Photo Credit : Instagram