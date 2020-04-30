Rishi Kapoor passes away: Check out the veteran actor's rare and unseen photos

1 / 9

The veteran actor's rare and unseen photos

The entire entertainment industry is currently in shock after the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise came out. The actor who was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and even underwent treatment in New York. Kapoor who was hospitalised for two weeks was moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition deteriorated. The actor was in a very serious condition and his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were by his side. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page and wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor... gone... just passed away.. I am destroyed!" As we mourn his death, here's a look at the legendary actor's rare and unseen photos.

Photo Credit : Pinterest