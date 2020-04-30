X
Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rishi Kapoor
/
Rishi Kapoor passes away: Check out the veteran actor's rare and unseen photos

Rishi Kapoor passes away: Check out the veteran actor's rare and unseen photos

Rishi Kapoor Death: The entire entertainment industry is currently in shock after the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death came out. Here's a look at the legendary actor's rare and unseen photos.
9774 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 10:55 am
  • 1 / 9
    The veteran actor's rare and unseen photos

    The veteran actor's rare and unseen photos

    The entire entertainment industry is currently in shock after the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise came out. The actor who was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and even underwent treatment in New York. Kapoor who was hospitalised for two weeks was moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition deteriorated. The actor was in a very serious condition and his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were by his side. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page and wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor... gone... just passed away.. I am destroyed!" As we mourn his death, here's a look at the legendary actor's rare and unseen photos.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 2 / 9
    Rishi Kapoor passes away, Rishi Kapoor Death, Rishi Kapoor Death News

    Childhood pic

    Here's a rare and unseen childhood pic of the actor.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 3 / 9
    Rishi Kapoor passes away, Rishi Kapoor Death, Rishi Kapoor Death News

    One with his elder brother

    Look at that astonishing look of the actor!

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 4 / 9
    Rishi Kapoor passes away, Rishi Kapoor Death, Rishi Kapoor Death News

    With his ladylove

    Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Kapoor on 22 January 1980.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 5 / 9
    Always by each other's side

    Always by each other's side

    Here's a rare pic of the couple which will melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Rishi Kapoor passes away, Rishi Kapoor Death, Rishi Kapoor Death News

    BTS

    The veteran actor's unseen snap with Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt is very close to the actor's family.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 7 / 9
    With Riddhima and Ranbir

    With Riddhima and Ranbir

    A throwback pic of the actor posing with Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 8 / 9
    Sibling bond

    Sibling bond

    The actor was very close to his siblings.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 9 / 9
    Rishi Kapoor passes away, Rishi Kapoor Death, Rishi Kapoor Death News

    Blast from the past

    Here's a throwback pic of the actor in which he can be seen wearing a suit.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Here are interesting facts about the veteran hero of Bollywood
Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Here are interesting facts about the veteran hero of Bollywood
Rishi Kapoor: From Karz to Chandni; Iconic movies of the legendary star which showed his versatile acting
Rishi Kapoor: From Karz to Chandni; Iconic movies of the legendary star which showed his versatile acting
Gal Gadot Birthday Special: Did you know she served in the army? Check these facts about the Wonder Woman star
Gal Gadot Birthday Special: Did you know she served in the army? Check these facts about the Wonder Woman star
Tamannaah Bhatia will make your hearts skip a beat with her stunning CANDID photos
Tamannaah Bhatia will make your hearts skip a beat with her stunning CANDID photos
PHOTOS: 5 Times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to effortlessly rock a pantsuit
PHOTOS: 5 Times Samantha Akkineni gave lessons on how to effortlessly rock a pantsuit
Irrfan Khan Funeral: Kapil Sharma attends the legendary actor\'s last rites amid lockdown; See PHOTOS
Irrfan Khan Funeral: Kapil Sharma attends the legendary actor's last rites amid lockdown; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement