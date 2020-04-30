/
Rishi Kapoor passes away: Check out the veteran actor's rare and unseen photos
Rishi Kapoor Death: The entire entertainment industry is currently in shock after the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death came out. Here's a look at the legendary actor's rare and unseen photos.
The veteran actor's rare and unseen photos
The entire entertainment industry is currently in shock after the news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise came out. The actor who was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and even underwent treatment in New York. Kapoor who was hospitalised for two weeks was moved to the ICU on Wednesday evening after his condition deteriorated. The actor was in a very serious condition and his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor were by his side. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page and wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE..! Rishi Kapoor... gone... just passed away.. I am destroyed!" As we mourn his death, here's a look at the legendary actor's rare and unseen photos.
Childhood pic
Here's a rare and unseen childhood pic of the actor.
One with his elder brother
Look at that astonishing look of the actor!
With his ladylove
Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Kapoor on 22 January 1980.
Always by each other's side
Here's a rare pic of the couple which will melt your heart.
BTS
The veteran actor's unseen snap with Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay Dutt is very close to the actor's family.
With Riddhima and Ranbir
A throwback pic of the actor posing with Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor.
Sibling bond
The actor was very close to his siblings.
Blast from the past
Here's a throwback pic of the actor in which he can be seen wearing a suit.
