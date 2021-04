1 / 8

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s pictures

Rishi Kapoor was a very popular actor and the heartthrob of many. The celebrity started making the headlines when he expressed his love for the very young and sought actor, Neetu Kapoor “khullam khulla”. Neetu Kapoor was only 14 years old when she started dating Rishi Kapoor but it was not “love at first sight” for them. The two met each other for the first time on the sets of their movie, Zehreela Insaan where both of them were cast to play the lead characters. Rishi Kapoor was a complete prankster and used to tease Neetu Kapoor on the sets by doing things like smearing her face with kajal after her makeup that would really irritate Neetu Kapoor. But, in the true Bollywood style, Neetu Kapoor fell in love with the person who irritated her a lot and Rishi Kapoor too reciprocated the feeling. Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot with each other on January 22, 1980, and then became proud parents to two beautiful children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Ranbir Kapoor. The celebrity couple went through ups and downs together but came out strong facing every problem that came their way. It was in 2019 when Neetu Kapoor revealed that Rishi Kapoor was suffering from blood cancer and on April 30, 2020, the evergreen actor left for heavenly abode. On Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary today, here are some golden memories of the Kapoor couple that will surely leave fans in teary-eyes. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram