Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh: Adorable PHOTOS of the celebrity couple that will melt millions of hearts

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s adorable pictures

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adored Bollywood couples. The two first met each other on the sets of 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam in which both the actors were cast to play the lead characters. Initially, Genelia thought that because Riteish belongs to a highly influential political family, he must have a lot of attitude and never attempted to speak with him. But as the shooting for the movie began and the two started to spend more time together, Genelia realised that Riteish is just not how she had imagined him to be. He was very humble, polite and respectful towards her parents. Gradually, the two became so close and comfortable with each other that they knew in their minds that they had found their “the one”. Even though the “pyaar ka izhaar” never happened between this couple, they were sure that they were going to marry each other. After being in a relationship for many years, Riteish and Genelia tied the knot with each other on February 3, 2012 and are now proud parents of two boys Riaan and Rahyl. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh that will make millions of hearts melt. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram