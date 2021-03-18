/
/
/
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh: Adorable PHOTOS of the celebrity couple that will melt millions of hearts
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh: Adorable PHOTOS of the celebrity couple that will melt millions of hearts
Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Take a look at their pictures together.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
30529 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 19, 2021 04:08 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12