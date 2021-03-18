Advertisement
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh: Adorable PHOTOS of the celebrity couple that will melt millions of hearts

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Take a look at their pictures together.
30529 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 04:08 pm
  • 1 / 12
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s adorable pictures

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the most adored Bollywood couples. The two first met each other on the sets of 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam in which both the actors were cast to play the lead characters. Initially, Genelia thought that because Riteish belongs to a highly influential political family, he must have a lot of attitude and never attempted to speak with him. But as the shooting for the movie began and the two started to spend more time together, Genelia realised that Riteish is just not how she had imagined him to be. He was very humble, polite and respectful towards her parents. Gradually, the two became so close and comfortable with each other that they knew in their minds that they had found their “the one”. Even though the “pyaar ka izhaar” never happened between this couple, they were sure that they were going to marry each other. After being in a relationship for many years, Riteish and Genelia tied the knot with each other on February 3, 2012 and are now proud parents of two boys Riaan and Rahyl. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh that will make millions of hearts melt. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Perfect frame

    Genelia and her two children kiss Riteish in this picture perfect family frame.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Candid clicks

    An excited Genelia clicked a selfie with Riteish, who was busy.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Anniversary wishes

    The mother of two shares a beautiful picture of the couple as she wishes Riteish “happy anniversary”.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Monochrome clicks

    A black and white picture of Genelia and Riteish posing together.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    “Never letting go”

    The celebrity couple gets clicked while Genelia is hugging Riteish.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Responsible citizens

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh share a picture of themselves after casting a vote urging fans to do the same.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Beautiful moments

    The two get clicked sharing a beautiful moment together.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    “Dearest aai”

    The couple posed with Riteish Deshmukh’s mother and looked adorable.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Twinning

    The time when they both were twinning.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Festive vibes

    The Bollywood couple celebrated the auspicious occasion of Holi together.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Major throwbacks

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s major throwback as they get clicked.

    Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram