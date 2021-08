1 / 6

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh’s pictures

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adorable couples in the Indian entertainment industry. Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh were dating each other for over ten years, before they finally tied the knot on February 3, 2012, and are now proud parents of two adorable little baby boys, Rahyl Deshmukh and Riaan Deshmukh. In the two-decades-long and very strong relationship of Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, they have always supported each other and been there for each other in their bad times, and celebrated their love to the fullest in their good times. The celebrity couple has often been spotted giving major relationship goals by striking the perfect work and family life balance, which is only possible with each other’s support, something that Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh have in abundance. Here are pictures of Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh that will prove that the couple is “head-over-heels” in love with each other, even after two decades of their relationship. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla