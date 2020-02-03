Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Anniversary special: The couple's love story will leave you in awe

1 / 9

Riteish and Genelia's love story

In this world of instant link ups and break ups, it is very rare to find a bond that is truly unbreakable and leaves you craving for love. Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's love story is one of its kind. The couple has always been one of the most unproblematic and happiest couples of this industry. Riteish, known for his work in films like Ek Villain, Dhamaal, Housefull franchisee, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum and many other entertaining roles is not only an amazing actor, but also a very doting husband to Genelia D'Souza who is one of the most popular and loved faces down south. She has also delivered some tremendous performances in films like Lai Bhaari, Mauli, Velayudham, Jai Ho and many more. The couple also first met on the sets of their movie, Tujhe Meri Kasam and the rest is history. Today, on the occasion of their eighth anniversary, we take you on the journey of their relationship. Read on.

Photo Credit : Instagram