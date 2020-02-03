Home
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Anniversary special: The couple's love story will leave you in awe

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are unarguably one of the most adorable couples. Read on as we take you down a memory lane with their beautiful love story.
  • 1 / 9
    Riteish and Genelia's love story

    In this world of instant link ups and break ups, it is very rare to find a bond that is truly unbreakable and leaves you craving for love. Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's love story is one of its kind. The couple has always been one of the most unproblematic and happiest couples of this industry. Riteish, known for his work in films like Ek Villain, Dhamaal, Housefull franchisee, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum and many other entertaining roles is not only an amazing actor, but also a very doting husband to Genelia D'Souza who is one of the most popular and loved faces down south. She has also delivered some tremendous performances in films like Lai Bhaari, Mauli, Velayudham, Jai Ho and many more. The couple also first met on the sets of their movie, Tujhe Meri Kasam and the rest is history. Today, on the occasion of their eighth anniversary, we take you on the journey of their relationship. Read on.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    The first meeting

    Riteish and Genelia first met each other when Riteish arrived in Hyderabad for the shoot of Tujhe Meri Kasam. Genelia, who had heard that he was the son of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, assumed him being arrogant and so decided to throw tantrums and attitude before giving him a chance to do so.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Turning into besties

    On the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish and Genelia discovered a very good friend in each other as they chatted for long hours between shots about architecture, college and everything else. Genelia also loved the fact that Riteish immensely respected her parents and was extremely down to earth.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    The emergence of love

    Unlike our favourite Bollywood films, falling in love was a gradual and generic process for the couple. Speaking about it, Riteish said in an interview, "The beauty of a relationship is when you get used to a person; it is not sudden. It is just a process, and you don’t realise when love happens."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Popping the question

    There was apparently no official proposal on either sides. After being in a loving relationship for over nine years, the couple got hitched on February 3, 2012. Speaking of this, Genelia says, "Formal proposals are mere rituals. It’s important to be happy with the person you are with." They are the cutest couple ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Tying the knot

    Genelia and Riteish's marriage was no less than a dreamy affair. They had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding along with a church wedding in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    More than a decade of togetherness

    Being together since 2002, Riteish and Genelia have been in a happy and stable relationship for over a decade now. The strong bond of commitment between them has made them to have never had a single controversy, or link-ups with any other co-star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Riteish and Genelia's bundle of joy

    The co stars turned life partners were blessed with a baby boy Riaan on November 25, 2014 and within a span of two years, gave birth to their younger son, Rahyl on June 1, 2016.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Happily ever after!

    Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and their adorable kids Riaan and Rahyl make for the strongest, cutest and one of the most endearing families and never fail to give us major family goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

