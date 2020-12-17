Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: PICS of the star with his sons Riaan & Rahyl that prove he's a doting father

1 / 10

Riteish Deshmukh's photos with Riaan and Rahyl

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. He celebrates his 42nd birthday today and fans and friends of the actor are pouring birthday wishes and showering love on the actor. Riteish began his acting career with the 2003 drama Tujhe Meri Kasam. Post his debut, he went on to star in many films and successfully managed to create a name for himself in the industry. Some of his films include Kya Kool Hai Hum, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, Ek Villain, Housefull series, Grand Masti, and Marjaavaan. Apart from Bollywood, Riteish made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with the action film Lai Bhaari. The actor made his debut as a film producer with the Marathi success Balak Palak. On the personal front, Riteish, as we know, married actress Genelia D'Souza on 3rd February 2012. They are parents to Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish is very active on social media. From sharing his selfies, stylish moments, romantic photos with wife Genelia to adorable moments with his kids, his social media posts are a treat. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here are some of his cute moments with his sons that will steal your heart.

Photo Credit : Riteish Deshmukh Instagram