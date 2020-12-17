Advertisement
Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: PICS of the star with his sons Riaan & Rahyl that prove he's a doting father

Riteish Deshmukh turns a year older today. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, take a look at some of his cute moments with his sons.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2020 12:09 pm
    Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. He celebrates his 42nd birthday today and fans and friends of the actor are pouring birthday wishes and showering love on the actor. Riteish began his acting career with the 2003 drama Tujhe Meri Kasam. Post his debut, he went on to star in many films and successfully managed to create a name for himself in the industry. Some of his films include Kya Kool Hai Hum, Heyy Babyy, Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, Ek Villain, Housefull series, Grand Masti, and Marjaavaan. Apart from Bollywood, Riteish made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with the action film Lai Bhaari. The actor made his debut as a film producer with the Marathi success Balak Palak. On the personal front, Riteish, as we know, married actress Genelia D'Souza on 3rd February 2012. They are parents to Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish is very active on social media. From sharing his selfies, stylish moments, romantic photos with wife Genelia to adorable moments with his kids, his social media posts are a treat. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here are some of his cute moments with his sons that will steal your heart.

    Riteish captioned this pic as, "Waterfalls wouldn't sound so melodious if there were no rocks in their way."

    This family picture should be framed.

    "Best pictures are clicked when no one poses for them... courtesy our In-house photographer @geneliad," captioned Riteish.

    How cute is this picture of the father and son!

    On Riaan's birthday, Riteish penned a sweet note for his little munchkin. He wrote, "Dear Riaan, You are my prayer, you are the goodness within me, you are the happiness my heart seeks, you are the smile my eyes wanna see - you are my Super Hero - you are my strength. Today is your Birthday -I wish you all the love the world my son."

    Last year, on Riteish's birthday, Genelia shared this picture and wrote, "Dear Forever Mine. Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy Birthday Love. Forever yours. Ps- I’m always in the mood for you."

    How beautiful is this snap!

    This is one of the best pictures of the actor with his son.

    Genelia captioned this pic as, "My boys".

