1 / 6

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh’s relationship timeline

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are one of the most adored and influential celebrity couples in India. Both, Riteish and Genelia are very successful in their respective careers and have never let their personal lives affect their professional lives or vice-versa. It has often been known that in the two-decades-long and strong relationship of the two, they have always supported each other and been there for one another standing like a rock-solid pillar in their good and bad times. After dating each other for over ten years, the couple tied the knot on February 3, 2012, and are now proud parents of two adorable baby boys, Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh. This celebrity duo has often given fans major relationship goals by the way they have managed their home and work life together. The two first met at a very young age when it was least expected and fell for each other so hard that they haven’t gotten up since. During many media interactions, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh are all praise for each other and how they have made each other’s lives “full of roses”. Here is the relationship timeline of Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh that their fans would want to know. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Genelia Deshmukh Instagram