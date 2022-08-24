Riteish Deshmukh joins Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Bijlani and others to celebrate Ganesh Utsav 2022

The festive season has kickstarted unfolding lots of happiness and zeal amongst each one of us. Taking the excitement, a notch higher, actor Riteish Deshmukh and the COLORS family gear up to celebrate this year’s biggest Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022’. Making the festival of ‘Bappa’ even more magnificent, COLORS has set the stage for a spectacular blend of dhoom, dhadaka, and masti with ‘Saavi ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022' that will witness terrific performances and interesting games.
In this grandiose event, the COLORS family will be seen competing amongst each other with power-packed dance performances to be regarded as Bappa’s "Sabse bada Bhakt". And the winning team will stand a chance to perform the ‘Maha-Aarti’ with Utsav’s special guest actor Riteish Deshmukh. This year Saavi aka Samridhii Shukla will host the biggest Ganpati pandal of the autorickshaw union and invite the entire COLORS family to take part in the celebration. Saavi will be leading various cultural programs which will enlighten the knowledge of Bappa ki Mahima. Come and witness the biggest celebration of Lord Ganesha and may it bring eternal bliss and peace to each one of us!
Talking about being a part of the COLORS' 'Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022' celebrations, Riteish Deshmukh says, "As the world loomed under the shadow of Covid, Bappa gave us the zeal and energy to fight against the evil. It's time to thank Bappa for the inevitable and take his blessings as always. I am happy to join the COLORS family to celebrate Bappas’ homecoming and be a part of this year’s one of the biggest Ganesh Mahotsav. This event is our small attempt to express gratitude to the almighty for keeping us strong in the tough times through our devotional performances and Maha-Aarti.”
Sharing her excitement to be a part of the COLORS' 'Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022' celebrations, Rubina Dilaik says, “The excitement and enthusiasm for Ganesh Mahotsav is the most special bit about Mumbai! Wherever I am in the world I always ensure to bring the Ganesh idol home for a day and a half. Ganpati Mahotsav is very special to me and is one of my favorite festivals. I am elated to be part of the COLORS family as we celebrate 'Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022'. Gashmeer and I are performing as contemporary Shiva and Parvati and through our dance act, we will be narrating one of the life stories of Ganesha. I want to wish everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and may Lord Ganesha bless their new beginnings.”
Tejasswi Prakash says, “I am looking forward to celebrating COLORS' 'Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022' with my entire COLORS family. All the family members will pay their gratitude to Lord Ganesh with devotional dance performances followed by a Ganesh Maha-Aarti with Riteish sir. It is going to be exciting!”
Talking about hosting the COLORS' 'Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022' celebrations, Arjun Bijlani says, “Ganesh Mahotsav is one of my most favourite festivals. I am glad to be back on COLORS as the host of COLORS' 'Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022'. It will be a lot of fun hosting the Ganesh event with Saavi from ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’. She is a fab actor who is the first female auto-rickshaw driver from Ujjain. I am sure the show is going to be very entertaining and flare well on TV.” ‘Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022’ will air on 28th August at 6 pm.