Riteish Deshmukh joins Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Bijlani and others to celebrate Ganesh Utsav 2022

Rubina Dilaik and Gashmeer Mahajani

Sharing her excitement to be a part of the COLORS' 'Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022' celebrations, Rubina Dilaik says, “The excitement and enthusiasm for Ganesh Mahotsav is the most special bit about Mumbai! Wherever I am in the world I always ensure to bring the Ganesh idol home for a day and a half. Ganpati Mahotsav is very special to me and is one of my favorite festivals. I am elated to be part of the COLORS family as we celebrate 'Saavi Ki Savaari Ganesh Utsav 2022'. Gashmeer and I are performing as contemporary Shiva and Parvati and through our dance act, we will be narrating one of the life stories of Ganesha. I want to wish everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and may Lord Ganesha bless their new beginnings.”

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla