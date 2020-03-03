Riteish Deshmukh to Lisa Haydon, here's a list of celebs who rocked the blonde hair look

1 / 5

Celebs who rocked the blonde hair look

Riteish Deshmukh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Baaghi 3 with co-stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The trio is winning hearts with their promotional looks so far. However, Riteish Deshmukh has caught everyone's attention with his new look. For the uninitiated, Riteish has turned his hair into platinum blonde and his new look is receiving a lot of positive response. On Saturday, he shared a picture of him flaunting his new look. The actor who is known for being a hilarious person, captioned the pic as, "Andar Ka Baaghi (the rebel inside)". Not just fans, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar are also in love with the actor's new look. While Abhishek dropped some fire emojis, KJo wrote, 'Wow! Full transformation.' Well, Riteish is not the only one to try something new like this. Earlier, many celebs have rocked the blonde hair look and surprised us all! Without further ado, check out the list and let us know who you think looks better.

Photo Credit : Instagram