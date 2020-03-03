Home
Riteish Deshmukh to Lisa Haydon, here's a list of celebs who rocked the blonde hair look

Riteish Deshmukh who is currently promoting his upcoming film Baaghi 3 has caught everyone's attention with his new look. However, Riteish is not the only one to try something new like this. Here's a look at celebrities who rocked the blonde hair look!
  • 1 / 5
    Celebs who rocked the blonde hair look

    Celebs who rocked the blonde hair look

    Riteish Deshmukh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Baaghi 3 with co-stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The trio is winning hearts with their promotional looks so far. However, Riteish Deshmukh has caught everyone's attention with his new look. For the uninitiated, Riteish has turned his hair into platinum blonde and his new look is receiving a lot of positive response. On Saturday, he shared a picture of him flaunting his new look. The actor who is known for being a hilarious person, captioned the pic as, "Andar Ka Baaghi (the rebel inside)". Not just fans, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar are also in love with the actor's new look. While Abhishek dropped some fire emojis, KJo wrote, 'Wow! Full transformation.' Well, Riteish is not the only one to try something new like this. Earlier, many celebs have rocked the blonde hair look and surprised us all! Without further ado, check out the list and let us know who you think looks better.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    Lisa Haydon

    Lisa Haydon

    Lisa is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. She is known for her performance in films such as Housefull 3, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more. The actress rocked the platinum blonde look in the past and made everyone fall in love with her. In an interview with a leading daily, Lisa revealed that celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Florian Hurel created this look on the sets of her show, Top Model India.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Karanvir Bohra

    Karanvir Bohra

    Fans loved it when TV actor Karanvir Bohra debuted his blonde avatar. The actor is known to experiment with looks and this one just made everyone go gaga over him.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Karan Kundrra

    Karan Kundrra

    Karan who has been creating a buzz due to his new show once tried the blonde hair look and we think he absolutely nailed it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 5
    Anusha Dandekar

    Anusha Dandekar

    Anusha Dandekar rocked the blonde hair look with beau Karan Kundrra. Fans loved their transformation a lot.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

