Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi: From how it began to splitting after six years; AshVik's relationship timeline
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi aka AshVik's chemistry has always been cherished and loved by their fans and audiences. The two met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta where the love story began. On that note, taking you down a memory lane with the duo's relationship timeline.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: April 16, 2020 03:11 pm
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's relationship timeline
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi are undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved couples in the TV industry. They often share pictures on their social media which the fans just cannot get enough of. Their chemistry is truly magical and has often been the talk of the town. The couple shared a great bond and have often spoken about each other on shows and interviews. Speaking about their relationship, it all started on the sets of their reality show Pavitra Rishta which also starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput. However, their romance was not actually love at first sight. Interestingly, the two did not have a romantic proposal of any sorts. It was a friendship turned into romance which lasted for six long years. However, there have recently been reports of the couple facing issues in their relationship and according to sources, they have hit rock bottom. There is no confirmation of the same yet. The couple is really popular among their fans and are popularly known as 'AshVik'. Today we take you down their relationship timeline which is hard to miss!
The first meeting
As we mentioned earlier, the couple met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and it was not love at first sight. Speaking about it, Rithvik said in an interview with the Times of India, "We weren't attracted towards each other in the beginning." In fact, Asha thought the actor was ‘a snob and full of himself' in their initial few meetings. "Much later, as I got to know him better I discovered that he is a gem of a person and a great friend," said the actress. They soon turned into great friends and the bond grew stronger.
The reality check
Asha soon realised that there was something more to this friendship and that she felt more. It happened when Rithvik called her over for a shoot, where he was filming a scene with another female co-star, that Asha realised she had feelings for him. "After seeing him with some other co-star, I felt a little jealous - and that was quite strange. That's when we realised there was something more than friendship between us," she told TOI.
The grand proposal, or maybe not?
Unlike most small screen jodis, these two didn't make a formal relationship announcement. "None of us asked the other, 'will you be there for me?' or any such romantic line," said Asha. For them, being there for each other and being each other's BFF defined love.
Making it official
In November 2013, a few months after their relationship became known publicly, Rithvik and Asha participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 6, and won its sought after trophy!
Social media PDA
The two often make appearances on each other's social media posts. Their pictures together are highly popular and receive a lot of love as they make everyone go 'aww'.
The mutual respect when it comes to working together
Rithvik and Asha have often been asked whether they will be working together again. On this, Rithvik once said, "We have been offered so much work together but what happens is we both have our own sets of expectations and we don't cross over each other's path when it comes to the workspace."
Marriage plans
There were news of the two getting married in 2018-19 as Asha mentioned in an interview that Rithvik's mom also wanted them to get married.
Living in together
According to a report in a media website, they stayed together in one of the suburb areas of Mumbai.
The low point in their relationship
Currently, according to reports, the couple is facing a dent in their relationship. A source informs, "The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven't been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends."
