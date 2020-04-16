Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi: From how it began to splitting after six years; AshVik's relationship timeline

1 / 10

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi's relationship timeline

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi are undoubtedly one of the most popular and loved couples in the TV industry. They often share pictures on their social media which the fans just cannot get enough of. Their chemistry is truly magical and has often been the talk of the town. The couple shared a great bond and have often spoken about each other on shows and interviews. Speaking about their relationship, it all started on the sets of their reality show Pavitra Rishta which also starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput. However, their romance was not actually love at first sight. Interestingly, the two did not have a romantic proposal of any sorts. It was a friendship turned into romance which lasted for six long years. However, there have recently been reports of the couple facing issues in their relationship and according to sources, they have hit rock bottom. There is no confirmation of the same yet. The couple is really popular among their fans and are popularly known as 'AshVik'. Today we take you down their relationship timeline which is hard to miss!

Photo Credit : Instagram