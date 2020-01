Ritu Nanda passes away at 71: Check out the unknown facts about Kareena Kapoor Khan's late aunt

1 / 9

Ritu Nanda passes away at 71

Ritu Nanda passed away today at the age of 71 as she was suffering from cancer. Nanda was initially managing a household appliances manufacturing business Nikitasha which got closed due to poor growth. She was the recipient of the Brand and the Best Insurance Advisor of the Decade Award from the Life Insurance Corporation of India. She also managed companies like Escolife and Rimari Corporate Art Services. Read on to find out more interesting facts about her.

Photo Credit : Instagram