Ritvik Arora in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to Avneet Kaur in Aladdin: TV celebs who got replaced post lockdown

The lockdown led to fright and a sense of discomfort in many with the thought of stepping out amid the ongoing COVID-19 crises. Due to that and several other reasons, a few TV shows saw the replacement of actors in the new episodes. Take a look at the entire list!
    A list of TV actors who got replaced in shows post lockdown

    Ritvik Arora gained popularity with his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and is one of the most popular actors from the industry. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam, Rhea Sharma in pivotal roles is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Before the lockdown started easing in, the show had premiered last in March and soon became one of the audience's favourites. YRHPK's Ritvik Arora, who plays the role of Kunal, has come forward to share his worries. We asked Ritvik if he was to resume shoots, so he said, "The situation is grim right now. I think nothing can be said for sure as of now. The situation is changing every next day so there are a lot of dynamics. I'm just hoping this pandemic ends soon and with it, our apprehensions of stepping out of the house safely." So, will he not join the team if the shoot begins next week? "Yes, as of now I'm not," he replied. He added that "maybe a week or two later when and if things get better" he can try. However, later came in the news that the actor had been replaced on the show due to some reasons. In June, while speaking to producer Rajan Shahi, he mentioned in an exclusive chat with us about a certain actor who demanded a pay hike and was not ready to negotiate in testing times. In an interview with ETimes has revealed that it was Ritvik Arora of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Producer lashed out at him for his "unprofessional" behaviour and said that he doesn't mind replacing actors if they behave in a certain way. The producer revealed that when a production member had reached out to Ritvik recently, he asked them to speak to his father, which in itself is unprofessional. He stated that the contract was signed with Ritvik and not his father, so any discussing should be with him, but his father was contacted and he asked "for a raise in his remuneration, almost double of what he was being paid, and also a minimum 25-day work guarantee. Speaking of which, here's a complete list of actors who were replaced in shows post lockdown due to certain reasons.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Karan Singh Grover

    Karan Singh Grover with Karan Patel in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Karan Singh Grover, who played the role of Mr Bajaj in the show, decided to call it quits after being dissatisfied with the way his character was panning out. The actor was also not willing to come back to work amid the coronavirus scare. Hence, Karan Patel stepped in as the new Mr Bajaj, leaving fans quite excited.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Avneet Kaur

    Avneet Kaur had been facing health issues for a while. So when Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga team decided to get back to work, the young actor decided to quit, not wanting to take the risk of working amid a pandemic. Ashi Singh was brought in as the new Jasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Naina Singh

    In an interview with Indian Express, Naina Singh shared that she quit in August, and was serving her notice period all this while. A few weeks before work resumed, makers announced that they are on the lookout for a new Rhea. After a few names made the rounds, Pooja Banerjee finally stepped in to play Abhi and Pragya's daughter in the daily.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Puja Banerjee

    Amid rumours of pregnancy, Puja Banerjee quit Star Bharat's Maa Vaishno Devi. Paridhi Sharma has now taken charge of playing the titular role.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Shikha Singh

    Actor Shikha Singh recently delivered a baby girl, and believe it would be difficult for her to come back to work, the makers roped in Reyhna Pandit as the new Aliya in Kumkum Bhagya.

    Photo Credit : instagram

