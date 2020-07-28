Ritvik Arora in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to Avneet Kaur in Aladdin: TV celebs who got replaced post lockdown

1 / 6

A list of TV actors who got replaced in shows post lockdown

Ritvik Arora gained popularity with his show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and is one of the most popular actors from the industry. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam, Rhea Sharma in pivotal roles is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Before the lockdown started easing in, the show had premiered last in March and soon became one of the audience's favourites. YRHPK's Ritvik Arora, who plays the role of Kunal, has come forward to share his worries. We asked Ritvik if he was to resume shoots, so he said, "The situation is grim right now. I think nothing can be said for sure as of now. The situation is changing every next day so there are a lot of dynamics. I'm just hoping this pandemic ends soon and with it, our apprehensions of stepping out of the house safely." So, will he not join the team if the shoot begins next week? "Yes, as of now I'm not," he replied. He added that "maybe a week or two later when and if things get better" he can try. However, later came in the news that the actor had been replaced on the show due to some reasons. In June, while speaking to producer Rajan Shahi, he mentioned in an exclusive chat with us about a certain actor who demanded a pay hike and was not ready to negotiate in testing times. In an interview with ETimes has revealed that it was Ritvik Arora of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Producer lashed out at him for his "unprofessional" behaviour and said that he doesn't mind replacing actors if they behave in a certain way. The producer revealed that when a production member had reached out to Ritvik recently, he asked them to speak to his father, which in itself is unprofessional. He stated that the contract was signed with Ritvik and not his father, so any discussing should be with him, but his father was contacted and he asked "for a raise in his remuneration, almost double of what he was being paid, and also a minimum 25-day work guarantee. Speaking of which, here's a complete list of actors who were replaced in shows post lockdown due to certain reasons.

Photo Credit : Instagram