Home
/
Photos
/
Riya Sen
/
Riya Sen Birthday Special: Check out the interesting and unknown facts about the actress

Riya Sen Birthday Special: Check out the interesting and unknown facts about the actress

Riya Sen is one of the popular Indian film actress and model. The actress turns a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of the interesting and unknown facts about the actress.
5720 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Happy Birthday, Riya Sen!

    Happy Birthday, Riya Sen!

    Riya Sen is one of the popular Indian film actress and model. The actress turns a year older today. She comes from a family of actors including her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen. The actress is remembered for her films Style, Jhankaar Beats, Shaadi No. 1 and Ananthabhadram. Apart from movies, Riya has been a part of several music videos, TV commercials, fashion shows and more. The gorgeous actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Time and again, she keeps sharing her stunning photos on Instagram winning our hearts. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of the interesting and unknown facts about the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Modelling

    Modelling

    Riya was first recognised as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak's music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of 16.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Child artist

    Child artist

    In 1991, Riya began her acting career in the film Vishkanya.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    First commercial success

    First commercial success

    The actress' first commercial success in her film career was with Style which also starred Sahil Khan, Sharman Joshi, Tara Deshpande and more.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 9
    Notable films

    Notable films

    Some of her notable films include Jhankaar Beats, Silsiilay, Ananthabhadram and more.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 9
    Pet lover

    Pet lover

    The actress is a pet lover. She keeps sharing awwdorable photos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Trained in Kathak

    Trained in Kathak

    The actress is a trained Kathak dancer. She's also into kickboxing and belly dancing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Yoga trainer

    Yoga trainer

    Riya is reportedly a certified yoga trainer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Charitable side

    Charitable side

    Riya has worked as an activist. She has helped raise funds for pediatric eye-care.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Did you know Kangana Ranaut REJECTED Salman Khan\'s Sultan? Check out the films Panga star has turned down
Did you know Kangana Ranaut REJECTED Salman Khan's Sultan? Check out the films Panga star has turned down
Shah Rukh Khan’s THESE 5 witty statements will leave you impressed; Check it out
Shah Rukh Khan’s THESE 5 witty statements will leave you impressed; Check it out
PHOTOS: 6 Times Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan stunned in black; Check it out
PHOTOS: 6 Times Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan stunned in black; Check it out
Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor’s promotional looks are unmissable and THESE photos are a proof
Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor’s promotional looks are unmissable and THESE photos are a proof
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma\'s THESE fights inside the show resulted in controversies
Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's THESE fights inside the show resulted in controversies
PHOTOS: Nayanthara can pull off a saree with sheer elegance and here\'s proof; Check it out
PHOTOS: Nayanthara can pull off a saree with sheer elegance and here's proof; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement