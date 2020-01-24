/
/
/
Riya Sen Birthday Special: Check out the interesting and unknown facts about the actress
Riya Sen Birthday Special: Check out the interesting and unknown facts about the actress
Riya Sen is one of the popular Indian film actress and model. The actress turns a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of the interesting and unknown facts about the actress.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5720 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 24, 2020 11:01 am
1 / 9
Happy Birthday, Riya Sen!
Riya Sen is one of the popular Indian film actress and model. The actress turns a year older today. She comes from a family of actors including her grandmother Suchitra Sen, mother Moon Moon Sen and sister Raima Sen. The actress is remembered for her films Style, Jhankaar Beats, Shaadi No. 1 and Ananthabhadram. Apart from movies, Riya has been a part of several music videos, TV commercials, fashion shows and more. The gorgeous actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Time and again, she keeps sharing her stunning photos on Instagram winning our hearts. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of the interesting and unknown facts about the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 9
Modelling
Riya was first recognised as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak's music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of 16.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Child artist
In 1991, Riya began her acting career in the film Vishkanya.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 9
First commercial success
The actress' first commercial success in her film career was with Style which also starred Sahil Khan, Sharman Joshi, Tara Deshpande and more.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 9
Notable films
Some of her notable films include Jhankaar Beats, Silsiilay, Ananthabhadram and more.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 9
Pet lover
The actress is a pet lover. She keeps sharing awwdorable photos on Instagram.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
Trained in Kathak
The actress is a trained Kathak dancer. She's also into kickboxing and belly dancing.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Yoga trainer
Riya is reportedly a certified yoga trainer.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
Charitable side
Riya has worked as an activist. She has helped raise funds for pediatric eye-care.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment