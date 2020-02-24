BTS: 8 drool worthy photos of RM that will help you beat your Monday blues

1 / 8

BTS member RM's drool worthy snaps

BTS is currently creating a lot of buzz due to their recently released album Map of the Soul: 7. Right from ON, Jimin's solo track Filter, Jin's song 'Moon' written for ARMY to Jimin and V's duet Friends, every song from the album is creating buzz for all the right reasons. The K pop band members are currently busy promoting their album on reality shows. Finally, after a long wait, we will get to watch BTS on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Korean boy band is everyone's favourite including celebrities. The band members which include Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope and RM enjoy a huge fan following worldwide. Because of their talent, charming looks and down-to-earth personality, each member is loved a lot by the ARMY. While we adore each member of the group, this article is especially for the leader of BTS, i.e. RM, also known as Rap Monster. Anyone who loves RM will agree that he is not just handsome, but also smart and extremely talented. On Ellen DeGeneres' show, RM revealed that he learned English by watching all the ten seasons of Friends. He is a good speaker and equally good composer, producer and rapper. Unarguably, RM is tall, charming and has a personality you can't resist! Today, we bring to you some of his photos that will leave you in awe of him.

