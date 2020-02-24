BTS: 8 drool worthy photos of RM that will help you beat your Monday blues

Home
Anyone who loves BTS member RM will agree that he is not just handsome, but also smart and extremely talented. Today, we bring to you some of his photos that will leave you in awe of him.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: February 24, 2020 05:11 pm
  • 1 / 8
    BTS is currently creating a lot of buzz due to their recently released album Map of the Soul: 7. Right from ON, Jimin's solo track Filter, Jin's song 'Moon' written for ARMY to Jimin and V's duet Friends, every song from the album is creating buzz for all the right reasons. The K pop band members are currently busy promoting their album on reality shows. Finally, after a long wait, we will get to watch BTS on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The Korean boy band is everyone's favourite including celebrities. The band members which include Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope and RM enjoy a huge fan following worldwide. Because of their talent, charming looks and down-to-earth personality, each member is loved a lot by the ARMY. While we adore each member of the group, this article is especially for the leader of BTS, i.e. RM, also known as Rap Monster. Anyone who loves RM will agree that he is not just handsome, but also smart and extremely talented. On Ellen DeGeneres' show, RM revealed that he learned English by watching all the ten seasons of Friends. He is a good speaker and equally good composer, producer and rapper. Unarguably, RM is tall, charming and has a personality you can't resist! Today, we bring to you some of his photos that will leave you in awe of him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    We are absolutely in love with this selfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    RM is certainly blessed with good features.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    We just can't take our eyes off him!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    His dimple smile is melting our hearts!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 8
    The rapper has got a killer dressing sense.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    This pic is indeed a treat to the eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    This pic will make you fall in love with him even more.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

