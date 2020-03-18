From Eminem to Lizzo, here's a list of hip hop artists BTS stars J Hope, Suga and RM should collaborate with

1 / 7

BTS' J Hope, Suga, and RM

BTS members RM, Suga and J-Hope, each have their own unique rapping style. When it comes to the leader of BTS i.e. RM, his rap skills are powerful and his lyrics are inspiring as well. Apart from other songs, RM's solo song 'Moonchild' created a lot of buzz when it dropped. The song encourages others to find light when you're going the darkest times. RM has collaborated with many international artists and proved to us why he is so amazing. Talking about Suga, he is one of the most loved rappers. His rapping skill is just insane and will make you fall in love immediately. When he raps fast, it just blows away the mind. Yoongi created a buzz when his solo song titled 'Interlude: Shadow' from BTS' new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' dropped. Up next, BTS' sunshine J-Hope, his songs are always fun and unique. Well, given the fact he had no experience as a rapper but yet he kills it so effortlessly every time he is on stage is just insane. BTS' rap line RM, Suga, and J-Hope are truly talented. In their new album ' MOTS: 7', the trio has a song together titled 'UGH' and given their rapping skill, each one will make you a fan of theirs. While we have heard them together, we would also want them to collaborate with other hip hop artists. Right from Eminem to Lizzo, here's our list of hip hop artists we would want Yoongi, Namjoon and Hobi to collaborate with.

Photo Credit : Instagram