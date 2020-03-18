Home
From Eminem to Lizzo, here's a list of hip hop artists BTS stars J Hope, Suga and RM should collaborate with

BTS members RM, Suga and J-Hope, each have their own unique rapping style. Right from Eminem to Lizzo, here's our list of hip hop artists we would want Yoongi, Namjoon and Hobi to collaborate with.
3475 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    BTS' J Hope, Suga, and RM

    BTS' J Hope, Suga, and RM

    BTS members RM, Suga and J-Hope, each have their own unique rapping style. When it comes to the leader of BTS i.e. RM, his rap skills are powerful and his lyrics are inspiring as well. Apart from other songs, RM's solo song 'Moonchild' created a lot of buzz when it dropped. The song encourages others to find light when you're going the darkest times. RM has collaborated with many international artists and proved to us why he is so amazing. Talking about Suga, he is one of the most loved rappers. His rapping skill is just insane and will make you fall in love immediately. When he raps fast, it just blows away the mind. Yoongi created a buzz when his solo song titled 'Interlude: Shadow' from BTS' new album 'Map of the Soul: 7' dropped. Up next, BTS' sunshine J-Hope, his songs are always fun and unique. Well, given the fact he had no experience as a rapper but yet he kills it so effortlessly every time he is on stage is just insane. BTS' rap line RM, Suga, and J-Hope are truly talented. In their new album ' MOTS: 7', the trio has a song together titled 'UGH' and given their rapping skill, each one will make you a fan of theirs. While we have heard them together, we would also want them to collaborate with other hip hop artists. Right from Eminem to Lizzo, here's our list of hip hop artists we would want Yoongi, Namjoon and Hobi to collaborate with.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Eminem

    Eminem

    Eminem definitely deserves to be on top of the list. Time and again, RM and Yoongi have mentioned that they are a big fan of Eminem. During one of the interviews, they even expressed their wish to collaborate with Rap God. If that happens, it will take the internet by storm for sure.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Kendrick Lamar

    Kendrick Lamar

    Kendrick is one of the best rappers and there's no second doubt about that! In one of the interviews, Eminem even called Kendrick a genius. And well, his songs are enough proof of his talent. Suga, RM, and J-Hope's collaboration with Kendrick would be an absolute treat.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Big Sean

    Big Sean

    Big Sean's rapping ability is just insane. Just listen to him rapping and he will leave you convinced why he is one of the best rappers in the game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Drake

    Drake

    Time and again, BTS members have mentioned that they would love to collaborate with Drake. Drake is not just a rapper but also an insanely talented singer and songwriter. If BTS' RM, Suga and J-Hope ever collaborate with Drake, it would blow up the internet.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 7
    Lizzo

    Lizzo

    Not just BTS, but Lizzo is also a big fan of BTS. In one of her tweets, she expressed her love for BTS and mentioned she would love to collaborate with them. We can't wait for it to happen!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Logic

    Logic

    ARMY went berserk when Suga shared a pic with Logic. He captioned it as, "A Good Time" and it left everyone with just one question i.e. "Is Suga collaborating with Logic?" Well, we would want Logic to collaborate not just with Suga but RM and Hobi as well.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

