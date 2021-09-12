Happy Birthday Kim Namjoon: 6 times BTS’ leader RM stole our hearts with his award show appearances

1 / 6

RM always understands the assignment!

Kim Namjoon, aka RM from BTS, has never gone wrong with his heart soothing lyrics, tunes, compositions, and to add to that, the rapper from one of the most popular boy bands in the world has an impeccable styling sense. It’s not unknown to ARMYs around the world that every member of Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) has a distinct style sense, and with RM, his style has always ranged from casual, muted, and neutral-toned denim and shirts to glamorous, tailored suits. What’s absolutely noteworthy about BTS’ leader is that his style has evolved throughout the years, and one can definitely expect surprises from him when it comes to his stage, as well as red carpet outfits. BTS, as a group, have never catered to preconceived gender norms in their choices of clothing, including the one time some of the members chose to wear skirts in one of their photoshoots for Singles Magazine. Once, RM was spotted sporting a skirt at an airport, and fans went gaga over his look. The other 6 members including Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have also been style icons in their own ways. During award show appearances as well, the Bangtan Boys have made sure to stick to their personal styles, while also maintaining their unity as a group. As for RM, his exceptional moments from American Music Awards (AMAs), Video Music Awards (VMAs), Grammys, and Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) have never gone unnoticed. To celebrate the artist’s 27th birthday, we have curated a gallery with some of his exceptional looks from these award shows where ARMYs had no choice but to go ‘wow’ as their leader had all the eyes on him. Also, “thank god this world has Namjoon.” Right, ARMYs? Take a look:

