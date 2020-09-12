Happy Birthday Namjoon: 15 handsome selcas of BTS' RM that will leave you swooning over the Bangtan leader

Home
BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon turns a year older today. As we celebrate Bangtan leader's birthday today, here's a look at some of his selcas that will make you fall in love with him.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: September 12, 2020 11:02 am
    A look at BTS' RM's charming selcas on his birthday

    BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon turns a year older today. ARMYs around the world are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate BTS' precious leader's birthday. From sharing their favourite "Namjoon moments" to his handsome selcas and more, ARMYs are sending their sweet and loving birthday wishes and letting him know that they love him more than love. Fans have already taken over Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts to wish RM, also fondly known as President Namjoon. The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayRM, #HappyJoonieDay, #HappyNamjoonDay, #HappyRMDay, #HappyBirthdayNamjoon and more are all trending on Twitter. RM aka Kim Namjoon is loved by the masses worldwide. He is a multi-talented artist who inspires millions to love themselves and achieve their dreams. His words are magic. Also, RM is tall, handsome and has a personality you just can't resist! Namjoon is very active on social media. From sharing his sexy selcas to cute moments, his social media posts are enough to make anyone's heart race. As we celebrate RM's birthday today, here's a look at some of his selcas that took the internet by storm within seconds.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Wink game on point

    He knows how to wink and look sexy AF! What do you think?

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Pure Class

    This pic will leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Nerdy look

    He effortlessly aced the nerdy look.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Looking dapper

    RM is one of the stylish members of the group.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Picture perfect

    Namjoon's selfie is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    If only looks could kill

    This one is a treat to all the Namjoon stans.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Too handsome

    This pic will make you fall in love with him even more.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    His smile!

    His smile can light up the world of ARMY.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Cuteness personified

    Our leader looks beyond cute in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Dimples

    Who loves it when RM pokes his dimples?

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    DAMN!

    This photo will make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Mirror selca

    Namjoon's mirror selfies are a treat.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Happiness looks good on him

    We just can't take our eyes off him!

    Photo Credit : Twitter

    Charming

    This is absolutely one of our favourites.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

