Happy Birthday Namjoon: 15 handsome selcas of BTS' RM that will leave you swooning over the Bangtan leader

A look at BTS' RM's charming selcas on his birthday

BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon turns a year older today. ARMYs around the world are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate BTS' precious leader's birthday. From sharing their favourite "Namjoon moments" to his handsome selcas and more, ARMYs are sending their sweet and loving birthday wishes and letting him know that they love him more than love. Fans have already taken over Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts to wish RM, also fondly known as President Namjoon. The hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayRM, #HappyJoonieDay, #HappyNamjoonDay, #HappyRMDay, #HappyBirthdayNamjoon and more are all trending on Twitter. RM aka Kim Namjoon is loved by the masses worldwide. He is a multi-talented artist who inspires millions to love themselves and achieve their dreams. His words are magic. Also, RM is tall, handsome and has a personality you just can't resist! Namjoon is very active on social media. From sharing his sexy selcas to cute moments, his social media posts are enough to make anyone's heart race. As we celebrate RM's birthday today, here's a look at some of his selcas that took the internet by storm within seconds.

Photo Credit : Twitter