PHOTOS: 7 times BTS’ RM aced the airport look with his casual style

Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS is tall, handsome, smart, kind and everything one would imagine in an ideal human. The 27-year-old rapper from BTS is often seen taking comfort to the next level, finding it first and before most other traits. Be it in regards to his clothes or his lifestyle, his voguish flair is often snug and smooth. Sticking to the muted colour tones on most occasions, sneakers are his go to picks for the long and gruesome flights that the acclaimed group is usually subjected to. An art-lover and an avid reader, RM keeps a book handy in his trusted spacious bags that he is seen carrying. Today, we are taking a look at some of our favourite looks of the star who continues to shine bright even in casual clothes.
Photo Credit : News1
Ever the cheerful RM, his grey jacket looks cozy and cute!
RM struck a moody pose with a staunch bottle green bag that has our attention.
RM goes for a double denim outfit in this one, proving once again that he can carry it all.
RM's shorts have a story of their own but it is his sweet heart gesture for the cameras that is making us go "aww".
RM never forgets to be kind, even while alighting the car.
That's right, another contender. RM is making our minds hazy with how much we'd like to see him in a Goblin role, after this look.