PHOTOS: 7 times BTS’ RM aced the airport look with his casual style

RM

Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS is tall, handsome, smart, kind and everything one would imagine in an ideal human. The 27-year-old rapper from BTS is often seen taking comfort to the next level, finding it first and before most other traits. Be it in regards to his clothes or his lifestyle, his voguish flair is often snug and smooth. Sticking to the muted colour tones on most occasions, sneakers are his go to picks for the long and gruesome flights that the acclaimed group is usually subjected to. An art-lover and an avid reader, RM keeps a book handy in his trusted spacious bags that he is seen carrying. Today, we are taking a look at some of our favourite looks of the star who continues to shine bright even in casual clothes.

Photo Credit : News1