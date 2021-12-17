PHOTOS: BTS' RM looks handsome as he returns to South Korea after an enjoyable trip in the U.S.

1 / 6

Closeup!

BTS' RM finally returned to South Korea after an exciting and enjoyable trip in the U.S. earlier today and, if you need more proof of how much he enjoyed his holidays, head over to his personal Instagram account -rkive! ARMYs are well aware that RM loves spending time outdoors amidst nature, greenery, plants or he can be found at an art museum, gallery or a cultural heritage site, 'Namjooning' by himself! For those unversed, 'Namjooning' is a verse coined by RM himself, which refers to his downtime away from his work and activities with BTS where he goes hiking, cycling or walking and is usually found at some obscure beach, scouting for crabs and other adorable sea creatures. Take a look at some of RM's best airport pictures as he finally returns to South Korea amidst much love and fanfare from ARMYs.

Photo Credit : News1