PHOTOS: Top 7 selfies from BTS’ leader RM in 2021

Pink wink

Kim Namjoon was born on September 12, 1993, in Seoul, South Korea. He is the leader of one of the biggest acts in the world, BTS. He is also a rapper, singer-songwriter, producer, art lover, and much more. The 26-year-old (international age) artist has achieved a lot in his young age, most of which others his age can only dream of. RM was formerly known as Rap Monster. Only in November 2017 did he decide to officially change it to RM, meaning ‘Real Me’. A dog lover and a ‘destruction King’ as called by fellow members, he gradually moved his TOEIC score from 797 to 850 and the latest update is 915 out of 990 proving his ability as an academically gifted human. We cannot fail to mention his lyrical genius that has continued to be awe-inspiring over the years. RM is always thankful to his fans who have supported him through his ‘dark past’ as he likes to call his hairstyles when he was younger to his shoot to stardom. Today, we take a look at how he has shared adorable selfies with the fans in 2021 so far. The first one is this pink-haired wink that got a funny response from one of his members. If you know, you know!

Photo Credit : BTS Twitter