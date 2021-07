1 / 6

OG 6 Avengers IMMORTALISED with handprints at TCL Chinese Theatre

As MCU embarks on unchartered territories with the multiverse in Phase 4, diehard fans will never forget how it all began thanks to the beloved OG 6 Avengers - Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man aka Tony Stark, Chris Evans as Captain America aka Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk aka Bruce Banner, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye aka Clint Barton. Besides the talented cast's great camaraderie on-screen, it's their more than a decade long off-screen friendship that we all find extremely heartwarming. From The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron up until Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, their equation has only strengthened and led to the squad getting matching Avengers tattoos (except Mark because he's scared of needles!). We also saw this lifelong bond being immortalised at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles as the cast, along with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, left their handprints.

Photo Credit : Getty Images