Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: 5 Times the Avengers: Endgame star proved he has the best sense of humour

Robert Downey Jr turns a year older today. From making fun of himself to pulling his co-stars legs, RDJ is one hilarious person. On the occasion of his birthday, check out five Instagram posts of the actor that made us go ROFL.
    Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr

    Robert Downey Jr turns a year older today and fans around the world are showering him with birthday wishes. There's no doubt when one says he is a legend. Apart from his spectacular performance as Iron Man aka Tony Stark, he has also been a part of some other memorable films in his career. At the age of five, he made his acting debut in Robert Downey Sr's film Pound. Later, he went on to star in teen films Weird Science and Less Than Zero. He essayed the role of the title character in the biopic 'Chaplin' for which he won a BAFTA Award. Some of his other films include The Singing Detective, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Zodiac, Tropic Thunder and more. How can we forget his remarkable performance in Sherlock Holmes? He absolutely nailed it! Speaking about his social media presence, Robert is one hilarious person and you know it! From making fun of himself to pulling his co-stars' legs, RDJ's hilarious Instagram posts will make you wish you were friends with him. His Instagram posts are funny and it proves he has the best sense of humour. On the occasion of his birthday, check out five Instagram posts of the actor that made us go ROFL.

    Rightly said!

    RDJ captioned this snap as, "Hanging around backstage @jimmyfallon"

    Oh yes!

    "My dear #Jarvis... All grown up and strangely NOT #purple #avengers @ageofultron #presstour #marvel."

    Grooming

    "Additional contouring required!" captioned RDJ. The expression on his face is hilarious.

    Selfie on point

    As you can see, RDJ's selfie game is on point.

    If you know, you know!

    Remember when Tom Hiddleston wore a T-shirt which had "I heart TS" written on it? It created a lot of buzz and also welcomed several memes. Robert who is good friends with the actor welcomed Hiddleston on Instagram by sharing the snap of Tom sporting the I heart TS T-shirt and to make it funnier he captioned it as, "Join me in welcoming the biggest T. Stark fan of them all to Instagram."

