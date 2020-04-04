Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: 5 Times the Avengers: Endgame star proved he has the best sense of humour

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr turns a year older today and fans around the world are showering him with birthday wishes. There's no doubt when one says he is a legend. Apart from his spectacular performance as Iron Man aka Tony Stark, he has also been a part of some other memorable films in his career. At the age of five, he made his acting debut in Robert Downey Sr's film Pound. Later, he went on to star in teen films Weird Science and Less Than Zero. He essayed the role of the title character in the biopic 'Chaplin' for which he won a BAFTA Award. Some of his other films include The Singing Detective, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Zodiac, Tropic Thunder and more. How can we forget his remarkable performance in Sherlock Holmes? He absolutely nailed it! Speaking about his social media presence, Robert is one hilarious person and you know it! From making fun of himself to pulling his co-stars' legs, RDJ's hilarious Instagram posts will make you wish you were friends with him. His Instagram posts are funny and it proves he has the best sense of humour. On the occasion of his birthday, check out five Instagram posts of the actor that made us go ROFL.

Photo Credit : Instagram