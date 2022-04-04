Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: 6 movies of the actor that won hearts of the audience

Since his debut appearance in his father's film Pound in 1970, Robert Downey Jr. has gone through many ups and downs on his way to become one of the world's most renowned and well paid performers. During the 1980s and 1990s, he starred in films such as Chaplin and U.S. Marshals, and he even appeared on Saturday Night Live for a brief time. The MCU is one of the most successful media franchises in the world right now, and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to suggest that RDJ is a huge part of it. He's so brilliant as Tony Stark that it's tough to see him as anything else, yet the truth remains that he's been in a slew of other films, some of which are included on our list. On his 57th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of his best roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Despite the very contentious usage of blackface in Tropic Thunder in 2008, the film is recognised as a classic satire smash, earning Downey an Oscar nomination. The actor himself indicated that he saw the part as a dig at Hollywood's "self-involved hypocrisy."
The 1980s and 1990s saw numerous weird and yet fairly inventive films, such as Junior, in which Arnold Schwarzenegger portrays a pregnant man. Back to School isn't quite that crazy, but there's something about a film built on the notion of an elderly guy enrolling in college that screams 90s comedy.
David Fincher's thrillers are often regarded as among the finest in the genre, and Zodiac is unquestionably one of the best true-crime films ever filmed. It revolves on the real-life case of the Zodiac Murderer, a serial killer who operated in the late 1960s, and has an ensemble cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr., all of whom would go on to play major roles in the MCU.
Good Night, and Good Luck, directed and starring George Clooney, is a dramatisation of events between journalist Edward R. Murrow and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy. Senator McCarthy spearheaded many anti-communist activities during a period of social unrest in the nation, the reality of which was revealed by Murrow and his colleagues in the documentary series See It Now. RDJ, who co-stars with Clooney and Jeff Daniels, as one of the characters engaged in the historical case.
With this massive event film that marked the end of one era of the series while ushering in a new one, Robert Downey Jr. provided a fitting conclusion to his stint as Iron Man in the MCU. Avengers: Endgame not only set box office records, but also established the actor's legendary reputation as one of, if not the, greatest cinematic heroes of the past decade.
Robert Downey Jr. portrays an unethical journalist who sensationalises the killing spree of two key characters in this highly stylized–and extremely controversial–crime film from Oliver Stone that satirises media preoccupation with murderers.