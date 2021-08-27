Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey Wedding Anniversary: 6 PHOTOS of the couple that are pure love

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey are one of Hollywood's most-loved couples. The duo define love and commitment in the sweetest of ways have shown that they are truly made for each other. The couple celebrates their wedding anniversary on August 27 and this year, the duo will celebrate 16 years of togetherness. In 2015, the Iron Man star took to Instagram to share a sweet post to wish his wife and Susan on completing 10 years of marriage. The actor wrote, "A perfect 10. Happy Anniversary, Mrs. Downey." Fans too jumped in to wish the star with warm wishes. As for this year, as the couple celebrates 11 years of togetherness, we take a look at some of their sweetest photos which truly show their bond. From red carpet appearances to movie premieres, RDJ and Susan have given us couple goals with each outing. In this photo, we see the duo striking an adorable pose as they channel a bit of drama by holding their hands together in the cutest way. The vibe that this photo brings is pretty much the amazing dynamic that these two share. Let's take a look at more photos of this sweet couple at their lovely best.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo from the Iron Man premiere captures an adorable moment as Susan lovingly looks at RDJ. While we would gaze the same way if Iron Man walked up to us but Susan's cute appreciation look for her husband is certainly incomparable.
We love the wide smiles in this photo as RDJ and Susan hold onto each other's hands tightly while posing for a happy photo. The bright wide smiles show the amount of love the duo share. This 2005 photo needs to be framed, it's that cute.
After winning an award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Drama at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Downey Jr adorably let his wife hold onto the trophy while he kissed her on the forehead in the sweetest manner.
Downey Jr and Susan looked so in love during the red carpet premiere of Iron Man 3 that the duo couldn't stop staring into each other's eyes. This photo oozes couple goals and if there's one red carpet moment that never fails, it's this one.
This 2014 photo shows Rober Downey Jr adorably holding onto his wife Susan's baby bump. This photo was captured during the time when Susan was expecting her second child with RDJ, the couple was blessed with a daughter, Avri Roel Downey in 2014.