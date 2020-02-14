The Batman: 5 Times Robert Pattinson opened up about playing the DC superhero in Matt Reeves' film

1 / 6

Robert Pattinson on his character in The Batman

The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared the first official look of Robert Pattinson as Batman in the iconic Batsuit, in the form of a look test and fans can't keep calm. Apart from Robert, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The movie is slated to release in the USA on June 25, 2021. Going by the first look, the film is worth waiting for. Before revealing the first look, Robert has been spilling beans about his character and why it's one of the best films of his career. In an interview with BBC, Robert revealed that his character in Batman has some contradictory elements in it, which makes it unique. The Twilight star has revealed several interesting things and the same will only increase your excitement level. As we look forward to it, here's a look at times when the Remember Me actor opened up about his character and the film.

Photo Credit : Getty Images