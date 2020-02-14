Home
/
Photos
/
Robert Pattinson
/
The Batman: 5 Times Robert Pattinson opened up about playing the DC superhero in Matt Reeves' film

The Batman: 5 Times Robert Pattinson opened up about playing the DC superhero in Matt Reeves' film

The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared the first official look of Robert Pattinson as Batman in the iconic Batsuit, in the form of a look test and fans can't keep calm. As we look forward to the film, here's a look at times when the Remember Me actor opened up about his character.
2100 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Robert Pattinson on his character in The Batman

    Robert Pattinson on his character in The Batman

    The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared the first official look of Robert Pattinson as Batman in the iconic Batsuit, in the form of a look test and fans can't keep calm. Apart from Robert, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The movie is slated to release in the USA on June 25, 2021. Going by the first look, the film is worth waiting for. Before revealing the first look, Robert has been spilling beans about his character and why it's one of the best films of his career. In an interview with BBC, Robert revealed that his character in Batman has some contradictory elements in it, which makes it unique. The Twilight star has revealed several interesting things and the same will only increase your excitement level. As we look forward to it, here's a look at times when the Remember Me actor opened up about his character and the film.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    His character is crazy

    His character is crazy

    In an interview with BBC, speaking about his character, Robert Pattinson revealed that it is as crazy as some of his previous characters.

    Photo Credit : Twitter

  • 3 / 6
    The role is special

    The role is special

    He further added that his character is a really special one.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Ready to experiment and give his best

    Ready to experiment and give his best

    In an interview with Empire Magazine, Robert added that with Batman, he wants to push the film as far as it can go and do crazy things with his role.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    On choosing to do the film

    On choosing to do the film

    When asked him about choosing the film, he told Empire Magazine that something about the DC comic book character has always attracted him. He further stated there is prestige attached to the role and that is attractive.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Batman is a complicated character

    Batman is a complicated character

    During his appearance on the Today Show, Robert mentioned that according to him Batman is not a superhero. "You need to have like magical powers to be a superhero," he added. He also added that Batman is a complicated character but he couldn't be a hero.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s lavish lifestyle decoded with these photos of their extravagant house
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s lavish lifestyle decoded with these photos of their extravagant house
Love Aaj Kal: From lifting the star to getting yelled by her, Sara and Kartik\'s BEST moments from promotions
Love Aaj Kal: From lifting the star to getting yelled by her, Sara and Kartik's BEST moments from promotions
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain\'s statements about each other are winning hearts this Valentine\'s Day
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's statements about each other are winning hearts this Valentine's Day
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spill the secrets of their successful marriage, favourite couple and more
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spill the secrets of their successful marriage, favourite couple and more
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twin and set the perfect couple wardrobe inspiration
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twin and set the perfect couple wardrobe inspiration
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor ups the cuteness quotient with her endearing babyhood moments
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor ups the cuteness quotient with her endearing babyhood moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement