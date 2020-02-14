/
The Batman: 5 Times Robert Pattinson opened up about playing the DC superhero in Matt Reeves' film
The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared the first official look of Robert Pattinson as Batman in the iconic Batsuit, in the form of a look test and fans can't keep calm. As we look forward to the film, here's a look at times when the Remember Me actor opened up about his character.
Robert Pattinson on his character in The Batman
The Batman director Matt Reeves recently shared the first official look of Robert Pattinson as Batman in the iconic Batsuit, in the form of a look test and fans can't keep calm. Apart from Robert, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. The movie is slated to release in the USA on June 25, 2021. Going by the first look, the film is worth waiting for. Before revealing the first look, Robert has been spilling beans about his character and why it's one of the best films of his career. In an interview with BBC, Robert revealed that his character in Batman has some contradictory elements in it, which makes it unique. The Twilight star has revealed several interesting things and the same will only increase your excitement level. As we look forward to it, here's a look at times when the Remember Me actor opened up about his character and the film.
His character is crazy
In an interview with BBC, speaking about his character, Robert Pattinson revealed that it is as crazy as some of his previous characters.
The role is special
He further added that his character is a really special one.
Ready to experiment and give his best
In an interview with Empire Magazine, Robert added that with Batman, he wants to push the film as far as it can go and do crazy things with his role.
On choosing to do the film
When asked him about choosing the film, he told Empire Magazine that something about the DC comic book character has always attracted him. He further stated there is prestige attached to the role and that is attractive.
Batman is a complicated character
During his appearance on the Today Show, Robert mentioned that according to him Batman is not a superhero. "You need to have like magical powers to be a superhero," he added. He also added that Batman is a complicated character but he couldn't be a hero.
