Did you know Robert Pattinson chose to be in 'Harry Potter' over going to college? Facts about the BATMAN star

Lesser known facts about Batman star Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is ruling hearts as the new Batman in the much awaited movie 'The Batman' which will be released in 2021. The trailer of the same came out yesterday and had fans all over the world applauding the new role of Pattinson. Robert is widely popular for portraying the role of Edward Cullen in Stephenie Meyer's Twilight series movie adaption. His character is featured in the books Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, and their corresponding film adaptations, and he is most likely to be seen in the adaption of the novel Midnight Sun opposite ex Kristen Stewart. Robert Pattinson has earlier shared that he was "absolutely relieved" when he learned he'd been cast. Coincidentally, he was on the set of "Tenet," a movie directed by Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, when he heard the news. The trailer of Tenet has too left fans impatient to watch Pattinson as Neil. Talking about resuming work post the COVID lockdown, Pattinson shared "As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character. I've always been a massive fan." The Batman gave fans a brief but stunning look at Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, as well as Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Today we have these interesting facts about the actor who is all set to reprise the role of Batman.

Photo Credit : Youtube