Did you know Robert Pattinson chose to be in 'Harry Potter' over going to college? Facts about the BATMAN star

Robert Pattinson has made our jaws drop with the trailer of The Batman and today we have these interesting facts about the actor which will surprise you even more.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 11:45 am
    Lesser known facts about Batman star Robert Pattinson

    Robert Pattinson is ruling hearts as the new Batman in the much awaited movie 'The Batman' which will be released in 2021. The trailer of the same came out yesterday and had fans all over the world applauding the new role of Pattinson. Robert is widely popular for portraying the role of Edward Cullen in Stephenie Meyer's Twilight series movie adaption. His character is featured in the books Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse and Breaking Dawn, and their corresponding film adaptations, and he is most likely to be seen in the adaption of the novel Midnight Sun opposite ex Kristen Stewart. Robert Pattinson has earlier shared that he was "absolutely relieved" when he learned he'd been cast. Coincidentally, he was on the set of "Tenet," a movie directed by Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, when he heard the news. The trailer of Tenet has too left fans impatient to watch Pattinson as Neil. Talking about resuming work post the COVID lockdown, Pattinson shared "As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character. I've always been a massive fan." The Batman gave fans a brief but stunning look at Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, as well as Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. Today we have these interesting facts about the actor who is all set to reprise the role of Batman.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Robert almost got fired from Twilight

    Pattinson in an interview revealed that he almost got fired from the role which made him a star -- vampire Edward Cullen in "Twilight" -- because he took the part too seriously. The makers gave him a copy of the wildly successful book the film was based on, with every time his character smiled highlighted

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    4 times winner for this act

    From 2009 to 2012, Pattinson and "Twilight" costar Kristen Stewart won the MTV Movie and TV Award for best kiss four times.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    He got expelled from school

    The actor as a student attended a private school but got expelled due to bad behavior. He admitted to stealing adult magazines and selling them at the school.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    He had a butt injury on the first day shoot of Twilight

    The actor got hurt on the first day of filming "Twilight" he almost tore his glute during a fight scene.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    First big role was not in Twilight

    In 2005, he appeared as Cedric Diggory, a pivotal character in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Meet Claudia

    Pattinson is the youngest of his siblings and his elder sisters would dress him up as a kid and call him Claudia.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Dislikes playing the same character

    Ironically, Robert Pattinson doesn't like to play the same characters over and over again as it makes him feel "really self-conscious".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Scientifically the most handsome man

    The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi's math formula, which takes into account the person's facial symmetry and other facial attributes, Pattinson beats Bradley Cooper, Henry Cavill, and Brad Pitt to be named the most handsome man in Hollywood.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Chose Harry Potter over University

    Due to his shoot schedule, Pattinson couldn't go to University."It went so far over schedule, I couldn't go. It was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being 10 or 11," Pattinson said. "I was 17 and I was the only person who wasn't in school."

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    The charmer is also a musician

    The actor knows how to play the piano and guitar and also sings and writes his own music. The "Twilight" soundtrack has his original songs "Never Think" and "Let Me Sign."

    Photo Credit : getty images

