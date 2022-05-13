Robert Pattinson Birthday: 6 photos that show The Batman star's red carpet fashion is unmatched

1 / 6

The Batman premiere

Robert Pattinson is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. The actor began his career with Harry Potter when he starred as Cedric Diggory in the Goblet of Fire. Following his success with Harry Potter, the actor went on to lead another major franchise as he starred in the Twilight films alongside Kristen Stewart and played the role of the famed vampire Edward Cullen who featured in Stephanie Meyers' books by the same name. After making a big name with massive studio films, Pattinson then turned his focus on working in independent films and earned massive praises for his performances in movies such as Good Time, Cosmopolis, and Remember Me among others. Pattinson also worked with Christopher Nolan on his 2020 film, Tenet. His other big works also include The Lighthouse alongside Willem Dafoe for which his performance won immense praises from the critics. While Pattinson's career has soared year after year, his recent biggest release was Matt Reeves' The Batman. As the actor celebrates his birthday on May 13, we take a look at some his best fashion moments at the red carpet premieres of these films and other major events.

Photo Credit : Getty Images