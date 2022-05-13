Robert Pattinson Birthday: 6 photos that show The Batman star's red carpet fashion is unmatched

Robert Pattinson is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. The actor began his career with Harry Potter when he starred as Cedric Diggory in the Goblet of Fire. Following his success with Harry Potter, the actor went on to lead another major franchise as he starred in the Twilight films alongside Kristen Stewart and played the role of the famed vampire Edward Cullen who featured in Stephanie Meyers' books by the same name. After making a big name with massive studio films, Pattinson then turned his focus on working in independent films and earned massive praises for his performances in movies such as Good Time, Cosmopolis, and Remember Me among others. Pattinson also worked with Christopher Nolan on his 2020 film, Tenet. His other big works also include The Lighthouse alongside Willem Dafoe for which his performance won immense praises from the critics. While Pattinson's career has soared year after year, his recent biggest release was Matt Reeves' The Batman. As the actor celebrates his birthday on May 13, we take a look at some his best fashion moments at the red carpet premieres of these films and other major events.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There's nothing quite as amazing as a classic black suit and we love how Robert Pattinson pulled off this extremely classy look when he attended the 11th Annual Governors Awards in 2019.
This photo of Robert Pattinson from the Paris Fashion Week 2019, showcases the actor in a Dior look and it's truly exquisite as he dons a stripped shirt with a black panelled suit. We bet no one could pull off this same suit as good as Pattinson.
If there's one thing that never goes out of style, it's a classic black leather jacket and we love The Batman star has teamed it up with a chequered shirt for his appearance at an event. The actor can also be seen donning a cap to make his look more casual.
One of the many amazing red carpet looks that Robert Pattinson has donned, this one remains our favourite as the actor looks particularly dapper sporting a black double-breasted suit for the ceremony. His signature tousled hair further make him look handsome.
Robert Pattinson attended the screening of his science-fiction film, High Life sporting a rather unique look as he wore Dior shorts with socks and a black suit to go with it. Giving a similar vibe as a kilt, Pattison owned the red carpet in this look.
