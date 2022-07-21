Robin Williams Birth Anniversary: Dead Poets Society to Good Will Hunting, 6 UNMISSABLE works of the actor

Celebrating the legend himself on his 71st birth anniversary, let's look back at Robin William's illustrious career and some of his best bits in films. Williams was known for his impeccable comedic timing and improvisational skills which never failed to make all of us hold our stomachs from laughter. Though the actor's demise in 2014 left many distraught. To date, his work is remembered for its brilliance and the sheer joy it brought to millions in the world. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of Robin Williams' best films.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
A classic watch for every hidden artist, this film is all about the goodness of those who see more in life than just rules and structures. In the film, Robin portrays the iconic role of John Keating, an inspiring English teacher who teaches his classroom all about the beauty in chaos away from societal norms and duties.
Photo Credit : Touchstone Pictures
This original film has in recent years been remade into more of an action-adventure but Robin's 1995 version was all about comedy and family. The actor takes on the role of Alan Parrish, a man stuck in an old magical board game.
Photo Credit : TriStar Pictures
Like his soothing tales, Williams essays the role of Sean Maguire who is a psychiatrist helping a mathematical genius Will Hunting get his footing back when he can't find a solution to his emotional crisis. For his brilliance in the film, Williams won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Photo Credit : Lionsgate
This 1998 comedy-drama is based on the book Gesundheit: Good Health Is a Laughing Matter by Dr Hunter "Patch" Adams and Maureen Mylander. Robin plays the titular role of the doctor who treats patients using humour even when the medical community stand at crossroads with his methods.
Photo Credit : Universal Pictures
The story revolves around Chris Neilson (Robin Williams) who finds himself in heaven after a car accident but later discovers that his inconsolable wife commits suicide and goes to Hell. To find his beloved, Chris puts his eternal soul in jeopardy to reach his Annie in hell.
One of Williams' most iconic roles remains to be his voice acting for the 1992 Aladdin animated film. When he took on the character of Genie and gave the role his comic genius.
Photo Credit : Walt Disney Pictures