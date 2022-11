Kartik Aaryan at Rocket Gang screening

Rocket Gang, the Aditya Seal-Nikita Dutta starrer is gearing up for its release. Ahead of the release, the makers held a special screening of the film in Mumbai, for the film fraternity. Many popular Bollywood celebs, including Kartik Aaryan, Nota Fatehi, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, and others attended the screening, in matching black outfits. Kartik Aaryan looked handsome in a black pullover, which he paired with a white shirt and black trousers. Best buddies Varun and Arjun were seen having a gala time with the Rocket Gang team.