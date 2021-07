1 / 6

Upcoming bilingual movies

South Indian industry has been upcoming with movies that have created a stir in India. They have showcased some brilliant stories, depicting great twists and turns, becoming one of the leading movie industries in India. Many Bollywood moviemakers are very keen on working with these South actors. Even though regional movies have always been dubbed in many different languages and made available for the entire country to watch, the concept of bilingual movies has also started to pick up now. Here are some of the most awaited bilingual movies that have very popular actors from the Bollywood and South Indian movie industries, who are all set to create a box-office success. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla