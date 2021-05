1 / 8

Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma’s adorable pictures

Rohit Sharma is one of the best cricketers in the country. Often referred to as the “hitman”, Rohit Sharma is one of the best right-handed batsmen. The athlete has on many occasions revealed that a big reason behind his success is the constant support of his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The celeb wife, who is also the rakhi sister of cricketer Yuvraj Singh, met Rohit Sharma for the first time during an advertisement shooting. Rohit Sharma, who was warned by Yuvraj Singh to stay away from Ritika Sajdeh, manager of popular celebrities, was not very fond of her at first but as they got to know each other, love started to brew between them. Even though the two had met each other as professionals, they fell in love and had been in a relationship for over six years before tying the knot. Rohit Sharma proposed to Ritika Sajdeh with a solitaire ring at the Borivali Sports Club, Mumbai where the cricketer had started his career at 11. Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma got married on December 13, 2015, and are proud parents of Samaira Sharma. Here are Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma’s adorable pictures together that prove their love is eternal. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Rohit Sharma Instagram