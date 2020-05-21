Advertisement
Rohit Sharma: Take a look inside Indian Vice Captain's swanky apartment in the city of dreams

Check out these photos which take you inside the dream home of one of the most loved cricket players and vice captain of Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma.
7095 reads Mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 10:35 am
    Check out these pics of Rohit Sharma's home

    Indian cricket team's vice-captain and opening batsman, Rohit Sharma is a top-class player on the field, but off the field, he is a loving, caring husband and a doting father to an adorable baby girl Samaira. Samaira's picture with Papa Sharma goes viral all over the internet. As the ongoing epidemic has shut down all international and national transport, a lot of things have come to standstill including one of India's favorite obsession cricket. Almost all major tournaments of this year have been pushed keeping in mind the guidelines given by World Health Organizations. Rohit has been utilizing this time to spend an ample amount of time with his daughter and wife aka manager Ritika Sajdeh. Undoubtedly one of the most loved cricketers in India, Rohit as a child was sent to his grandparents to pursue his studies due to his parents financial conditions, and today his journey is an inspiration to millions. The ace cricketer has proved that where there is a strong will there will always be a way. Rohit has been sharing updates about his daily quarantine life on social media and has been giving us a sneak peek into his home as well. According to Architectural Digest, Rohit owns a stunning 30 crore apartment in Worli which overlooks the Arabian Sea. The 6000 square feet apartment gives a surreal view of the sea, one of the important factors Rohit kept in mind before purchasing his home of dreams. Today take a look at these photos which take you inside the home of the star cricketer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    White is an absolute winner

    Most of the walls and decor have been designed and kept in mind keeping the prominent colour white in mind.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Beige plays another important factor

    Rohit spends some time playing with his daughter in their living area.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Best place to catch sunlight

    Rohit and Ritika caught in a beautiful sunkissed moment in their balcony overseeing the sea.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Daddy duties at home

    Rohit Sharma take his baby's stroller and tries fixing it inside their living room.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stealing kisses from mommy dearest.

    Ritika with their pet dog as she enjoys a calm moment in their living space.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuddly time with Daddy dearest

    Rohit with his baby daughter enjoying a nap time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The cutest addition to the family

    Isnt this the cutest nameplate?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Never compromising on fun

    We love their indoor fun project this quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Just take a look at this sweetheart

    Isn't Samaira just adorable in this picture?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Play dates with mommy

    When your mumma is your entertainment package this quarantine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Drill time at home

    Never compromising on health and fitness even in lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect moment

    The actor gets captured by his wife in a stunning frame as he gets ready for his workout.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nap time with the best

    Rohit is undoubtedly one of the cutest father we have seen in a while.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Family play date

    Isn't this the cutest family play date setting?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

