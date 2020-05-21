Rohit Sharma: Take a look inside Indian Vice Captain's swanky apartment in the city of dreams

1 / 15

Check out these pics of Rohit Sharma's home

Indian cricket team's vice-captain and opening batsman, Rohit Sharma is a top-class player on the field, but off the field, he is a loving, caring husband and a doting father to an adorable baby girl Samaira. Samaira's picture with Papa Sharma goes viral all over the internet. As the ongoing epidemic has shut down all international and national transport, a lot of things have come to standstill including one of India's favorite obsession cricket. Almost all major tournaments of this year have been pushed keeping in mind the guidelines given by World Health Organizations. Rohit has been utilizing this time to spend an ample amount of time with his daughter and wife aka manager Ritika Sajdeh. Undoubtedly one of the most loved cricketers in India, Rohit as a child was sent to his grandparents to pursue his studies due to his parents financial conditions, and today his journey is an inspiration to millions. The ace cricketer has proved that where there is a strong will there will always be a way. Rohit has been sharing updates about his daily quarantine life on social media and has been giving us a sneak peek into his home as well. According to Architectural Digest, Rohit owns a stunning 30 crore apartment in Worli which overlooks the Arabian Sea. The 6000 square feet apartment gives a surreal view of the sea, one of the important factors Rohit kept in mind before purchasing his home of dreams. Today take a look at these photos which take you inside the home of the star cricketer.

Photo Credit : Instagram