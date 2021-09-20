From Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty: Celebs who hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

1 / 5

Hosts of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality game shows in India. The series has a huge fanbase and is often considered to give a thrill to people who are adventurous by nature, as they never miss even one episode of it. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi shows the participants performing stunts in order to survive in the game show and win the series. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi has completed 10 successful seasons and now awaits the grand finale of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will be aired on September 28, 2021. Along with the participants and the amazing stunts done by them, the host of the series also plays a huge role in making it a success. Here are the celebrities who have hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, keeping people glued to their seats. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla