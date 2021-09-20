From Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty: Celebs who hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality game shows in India. The series has a huge fanbase and is often considered to give a thrill to people who are adventurous by nature, as they never miss even one episode of it. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi shows the participants performing stunts in order to survive in the game show and win the series. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi has completed 10 successful seasons and now awaits the grand finale of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will be aired on September 28, 2021. Along with the participants and the amazing stunts done by them, the host of the series also plays a huge role in making it a success. Here are the celebrities who have hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, keeping people glued to their seats. Read ahead to know more.
Akshay Kumar has hosted the first two seasons of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which premiered on July 21, 2008, and September 7, 2009. The actor also hosted the fourth season of the series, which premiered on June 3, 2011.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted the third season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which premiered on September 6, 2010.
Arjun Kapoor hosted the seventh season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which premiered on January 30, 2016.
After hosting the fifth and the sixth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi successfully, the celeb was gotten on-board again for the eighth season of the series and has been a permanent host of the reality show.