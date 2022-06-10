BLACKPINK’s Rosé looks dreamy in white with Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh; Photos from London event inside

1 / 6

Rosé

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is currently in London where she attended the Vision & Virtuosity launch party of the luxury brand. A white dress by designer Rokh, a London fashion house with diamond jewellery by Tiffany & Co., Rosé looked right out of a princess film. Her slender figure was in a cut-out dress that was cinched at the waist and flowed towards the bottom. Signature blonde hair framing her face, the BLACKPINK member sported black nails for the event. As the ambassador for the brand, Rosé met with Florence Pugh who she put up a lovely Instagram story with. The two giggled as the ‘Little Women’ star said, “There we go”. One other highlight came through soon after as Wonder Woman herself took a selfie with Rosé calling her sweet on her Instagram. The two pouted in a following video shared by the ‘On The Ground’ singer. Check out the images below.

Photo Credit : Getty Images