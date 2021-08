1 / 6

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington wedding!

After Game Of Thrones ended, fans (including us) were pretty bummed out, regarding the finale and whatnot. But most of all because we wouldn’t get to see our favourite on-screen couples together anymore. And like a light at the end of the tunnel, came Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s romance. The duo, who famously met on the sets of thriller period drama GOT in 2012, confirmed their relationship in 2016! After the Game of Thrones series finale, the couple got married in a grand wedding ceremony in Scotland in June 2019. Their wedding was attended by several of their Game of Thrones co-stars like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams. Since then, the couple has welcomed their first child, a son in February 2021. Today, we’re looking back at the lovebirds’ fairytale romance and the pictures that look nothing short of a dream. Scroll down to see the duo’s best pics.

Photo Credit : Getty Images