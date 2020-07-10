Advertisement
BLACKPINK member Rosé will make you swoon with her splendid beauty; Check out her mirror selfies

Rosé is one of the most gorgeous members of the popular K-Pop band BLACKPINK. She is the right combination of beauty with talent. Take a look at her amazing mirror selfies!
1158 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Check out Rosé's amazing mirror selfies that will leave you spellbound

    Within a limited period, the all-girl K Pop band Blackpink has gained major fame all around the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart! Rose and other members of Blackpink have to maintain their appearance to always look healthy and beautiful. Rose is very concerned about the health of her face and takes good care of it with skincare routines that she has been diligently working on and by choosing products that suit her face. Rose also always uses body lotion to keep her skin moist. In the program “Choi Hwa Jung’s Power Time”, Rose shared: ‘I attach great importance to cleansing. I washed my face very well at the end of the day. My makeup is quite dense, so I have to remove makeup very thoroughly. ” Jisoo said that Rose’s face looks the best even without makeup because Rose has facial skin like a baby. Though not much is known about Rosé’s dating life, many fans believe that she’s single because of the management company's dating rules. In a 2017 interview with Radio Star, Rosie explained that although the rules are strict, it gets flexible if artists discuss them with executives. “I wasn’t allowed to get a driver’s license. However, exceptions can be made if you discuss it with the company. The restrictions are just there to tell you not to do any of those things secretly,” she said at the time. On a past episode of Weekly Idol, Rosé revealed that her dream man is someone nice, polite and can sing well. Lisa reaffirmed Rosé’s type on an episode of JYP’s Party People, where she also revealed that her bandmate likes men who can play the guitar. Chic and simple define Rosé's style. She is more demure and feminine yet she likes to liven it up with statement pieces that keep her style interesting. When it comes to airport fashion, Rosé likes to keep it comfy and effortless. Check out the amazing mirror selfies that will make you fall in love with her all over again!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    What a creative click!

    This is indeed one of the most creative selfies mirror selfies ever!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    One with Halsey

    When Rosé spent time with her good friend Halsey in Paris!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Blur but perfect

    This selfie is a picture-perfect despite being a blur one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    The cutest camera

    She carries this amazing camera with her to capture all the memories on the go!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Throwback films

    Throwback to Rosé's trip to New York.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    How gorgeous is she!

    BLACKPINK member is one hell of a stunner and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    In between work selcas

    Her beauty is bound to leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Vanity van diaries

    Rosé's selfie is the perfect escape from boring vanity sessions.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Making your heart skip a beat

    Aren't you in love with her splendid beauty too?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Peace!

    She is so beautiful you will surely be speechless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

