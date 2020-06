1 / 9

Blackpink's Rosé's beautiful selfies

Blackpink is one of the most popular K-pop girl bands in the world right now. Within just a short span of time, Blackpink has taken over the world. The four band members consist of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Each member of the band is extremely popular. The band recently created a huge buzz after their song with Lady Gaga released. Their song titled 'Sour Candy' received a lot of love from fans all around the world. Speaking about working with Gaga, Blackpink said, "It's such an honor to get to work with Lady Gaga, an artist we like so much and we're so happy." Apart from it, Blackpink is currently gearing up for their comeback. Their agency also recently confirmed that the members will be releasing their solo tracks in the coming few months and BLINKS are excited. Also recently, a few BLINKS came forward to demand better treatment for Rosé. As reported by Koreaboo, a few members of the fandom sent a LED truck protesting in support of the member to the YG building. Rosé enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. She has 24. 5 million followers on Instagram. She often shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram. Rosé is fond of selfies. On that note, we have compiled her selfies that will make you fall in love with her.

Photo Credit : Instagram