A look at Blackpink Rose's experimental hair colours

One of the most popular girl band Blackpink has received their fame and success ever since they released their first single album Square One in August 2016, which includes the songs "Boombayah" and "Whistle". "Whistle" debuted atop the Gaon Digital Chart while "Boombayah" became the group's first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. It's been four years in the making and finally, the popular South Korean girl group's hard work is paying off. The delectable Ice Cream MV has been raking in the views (currently 218 million views and counting) while the song is also making Billboard history with a No. 13 ranking on Billboard Hot 100 (BLACKPINK's highest-charting song and Gomez's 25th top 40 hit). Their collaboration was surely something that had fans all excited this pandemic. As COVID-19 has made it difficult for the girls to meet, when asked in an interview what they would do when they finally get to meet and celebrate Ice Cream, Selena asked BLACKPINK to take her somewhere while Jennie quipped, "Selena could cook for us." The style statements that the entire team makes together has been really impressive. Chic and simple define Rosé's style. She is more demure and feminine yet she likes to liven it up with statement pieces that keep her style interesting. When it comes to airport fashion, Rosé likes to keep it comfy and effortless. Today take a look at these stunning hair colours donned by the talented singer.

Photo Credit : Rose's Instagram