BLACKPINK’s Rosé is a fashion Queen and these PHOTOS are enough proof

1 / 7

Rosé

We can never stop bellowing about our love for the BLACKPINK members and there is no reason that we should. Roseanne Park, aka Rosé from the superstar quintet, was born in Auckland, New Zealand. She then moved to Australia and grew up there becoming the fine woman that we know her today as. Once a choir singer, she then auditioned at YG Entertainment’s audition program, finally moving to Seoul to pursue a training program at the label. She initially featured on BIGBANG’s G-Dragon’s song at the tender age of 15. Her musical advancements as a solo artist came forth even further when she debuted with single album ‘R’ and its lead single ‘On the Ground’ that allowed her to soar and sparkle individually. Her personal style is a testament of her own fashion sense that has seen multiple brand endorsements coming her way. Today, we take a look at some of our favourite appearances from the stunning star.

Photo Credit : News1