Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Rose
/
BLACKPINK: Want glowing skin like Rosé? These are her beauty secrets that you can follow

BLACKPINK: Want glowing skin like Rosé? These are her beauty secrets that you can follow

Rosé is one of the most gorgeous K Pop members and enjoys a massive fan following for her beauty. Today we have the singer's beauty tips that will give you an insight into her beauty regime.
9484 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Here's how you can get amazing skin like Rosé

    Here's how you can get amazing skin like Rosé

    Within a limited period, the all-girl K Pop band Blackpink has gained major fame all around the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart! Rose and other members of Blackpink have to maintain their appearance to always look healthy and beautiful. Rose is very concerned about the health of her face and takes good care of it with skincare routines that she has been diligently working on and by choosing products that suit her face. Rose also always uses body lotion to keep her skin moist. In the program “Choi Hwa Jung’s Power Time”, Rose shared: ‘I attach great importance to cleansing. I washed my face very well at the end of the day. My makeup is quite dense, so I have to remove makeup very thoroughly. ” Jisoo said that Rose’s face looks the best even without makeup because Rose has facial skin like a baby. Let's take a look at her beauty regime and tips that will help us get flawlessly beautiful skin like her!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Using a perfect oil cleanser

    Using a perfect oil cleanser

    Most women use makeup nearly every day to keep themselves looking good. Rose is one of them. To still maintain a good skin, before washing your face with a facial wash, try to cleanse using an oil cleanser or a milk cleanser to remove dirt and the rest of the makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Here's how you keep your skin clean

    Here's how you keep your skin clean

    If we only wash our face with water, cosmetics, dirt and oil will not go away, they will accumulate in the pores, causing acne. If you do not clean your face well then the skincare steps after that is also meaningless because when your pores are not well-cleaned, it will not be able to absorb nutrients.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Serums to maintain that flawless skin

    Serums to maintain that flawless skin

    Rose uses IOPE’s serum. This product contains nutrients such as glycerin, propylene glycol, vitamin E… These ingredients have a moisturizing and antioxidant effect on the skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Sunscreen always works

    Sunscreen always works

    Sunscreen will protect your skin from UV rays. So you should use sunscreen before you go out regularly, to ensure healthy skin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Eating right goes a long way

    Eating right goes a long way

    Rose regularly eats vegetables and fruits with abundant nutrients – these foods are very high in vitamins, not only good for the skin but also good for her overall health.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Choose the right products

    Choose the right products

    Rose knows what her skin looks like and she’s always loyal to products that suit her best. Cosmetics brands release new products every day, some of which are heavily advertised and considered the best, but be aware as not all products are right for you.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Shaheer Sheikh\'s adorable childhood photos will make your heart melt; Take a look
Shaheer Sheikh's adorable childhood photos will make your heart melt; Take a look
IU\'s beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her gorgeous photos
IU's beauty will leave you spellbound; Take a look at her gorgeous photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs\' PICS with their nieces & nephews raise the cuteness quotient
Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs' PICS with their nieces & nephews raise the cuteness quotient
Karan Kundrra: Owning a call center to almost being part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Unknown facts of the actor
Karan Kundrra: Owning a call center to almost being part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay; Unknown facts of the actor
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars looked the best version of themselves in shorter hair
Samantha Akkineni to Pooja Hegde: When South stars looked the best version of themselves in shorter hair
When Nora Fatehi judged a beauty pageant show and shook a leg; Check out her CANDID moments
When Nora Fatehi judged a beauty pageant show and shook a leg; Check out her CANDID moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement