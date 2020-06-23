BLACKPINK: Want glowing skin like Rosé? These are her beauty secrets that you can follow

1 / 7

Here's how you can get amazing skin like Rosé

Within a limited period, the all-girl K Pop band Blackpink has gained major fame all around the world. The group consists of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé to Lisa. They made their stellar debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. Their track Whistle went on to become their first number-one song in South Korea! They have been unstoppable ever since. They are the first and only K-pop girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart! Not only that, but they are also the first female K-pop group to have four number-one singles on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart! Rose and other members of Blackpink have to maintain their appearance to always look healthy and beautiful. Rose is very concerned about the health of her face and takes good care of it with skincare routines that she has been diligently working on and by choosing products that suit her face. Rose also always uses body lotion to keep her skin moist. In the program “Choi Hwa Jung’s Power Time”, Rose shared: ‘I attach great importance to cleansing. I washed my face very well at the end of the day. My makeup is quite dense, so I have to remove makeup very thoroughly. ” Jisoo said that Rose’s face looks the best even without makeup because Rose has facial skin like a baby. Let's take a look at her beauty regime and tips that will help us get flawlessly beautiful skin like her!

Photo Credit : Instagram