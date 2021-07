1 / 6

Upcoming and awaited South Indian movies

Indian film industry has been showcasing stories of different types and providing people with entertainment. The storylines of some movies in the Indian movie industry have made a special place in the hearts of the people as they were very successful in keeping the audience engrossed in the content with their twists and turns. The South movie industry is spotted achieving great heights and have been receiving acknowledgement for their work. From mystery to thriller to action to romance, the South Indian cinema has a lot to offer in the movie business and have given some of the biggest and most successful movies in the past decade. The fans are now awaiting the release of some of the very anticipated movies with a huge cast of successful actors. The coming months will see the release of some amazing South Indian movies that are expected to do wonders at the box-office. Here are the upcoming and most awaited South Indian movies. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla