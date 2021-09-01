6 SELFIES from the cast of Money Heist that prove The Professor and his gang have the BEST bond ever

With Money Heist releasing the first part of Season 5 from September 3, fans have been trying to keep up with the previous seasons of the show as much as possible, and more importantly with the characters and the talented actors who play them. Many fans already know that The Professor and his gang have a really strong bond offscreen as well, and that's how it has been from day 1. Certain behind-the-scenes footage of the show also focuses on how the cast members tease one another, and poke fun at their fellow friends, especially Berlin, aka Pedro Alonso.
So, while we eagerly wait for the new season to be released, there isn't much to do except gush over the cast, and check out some of their most iconic selfies with one another. The fifth season includes Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Darko Peric as Helsinki, and Enrique Arce as Arturo. Take a look at their selfies with one another:
Photo Credit : Álvaro Morte Instagram
These two definitely are friendship goals onscreen and offscreen as well! This picture of Úrsula Corberó and Miguel Herrán is too adorable to not be one of our top choices, and you’re welcome for this.
Photo Credit : Úrsula Corberó Instagram
Despite them not being brotherly in the show most of the time, this picture, taken by Álvaro Morte himself definitely gives fans a sneak peek of the bond that they share with one another!
Jaime and Úrsula seem to be enjoying their time with each other in this picture that Úrsula had posted on her social media platform. Fans in the comments section gushed over Denver and Tokyo’s perfect jawlines!
In season 1, when Morte and Itziar Ituño have a telephone conversation for the first time, many fans had predicted that the two of them might be the endgame! While we don’t know what fate holds, we have definitely loved their companionship. As for Berlin, it has been confirmed that the fifth season might show him in flashbacks and he might have an important role to play in the final heist.
Darko Perić’s social media platform is a treasure trove for Money Heist fans, as he has posted adorable selfies, and snaps of the cast! The most out-of-the-box, however, is this selfie with Berlin.
Photo Credit : Darko Perić