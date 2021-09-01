6 SELFIES from the cast of Money Heist that prove The Professor and his gang have the BEST bond ever

1 / 6

The cast of Money Heist in 6 adorable selfies

With Money Heist releasing the first part of Season 5 from September 3, fans have been trying to keep up with the previous seasons of the show as much as possible, and more importantly with the characters and the talented actors who play them. Many fans already know that The Professor and his gang have a really strong bond offscreen as well, and that's how it has been from day 1. Certain behind-the-scenes footage of the show also focuses on how the cast members tease one another, and poke fun at their fellow friends, especially Berlin, aka Pedro Alonso. So, while we eagerly wait for the new season to be released, there isn't much to do except gush over the cast, and check out some of their most iconic selfies with one another. The fifth season includes Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Nimri as Sierra, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, along with Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Darko Peric as Helsinki, and Enrique Arce as Arturo. Take a look at their selfies with one another:

Photo Credit : Álvaro Morte Instagram