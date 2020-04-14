Money Heist 4 star Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's photos with boyfriend Chino Darín raises the bar of romance

1 / 8

Money Heist 4 star Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's photos with boyfriend Chino Darín are all things love

La Casa de Papel or Money Heist is the kind of series we're all waiting for, the type you're going to sit for days on the sofa, excited to find out what's going to happen next. It's no wonder it's been the most successful international original series of all time on Netflix. The storyline is simple with eight career criminals, organized by a mysterious man who calls himself The Professor, break into the Royal Mint of Spain to try to lock themselves in for 11 days and print 2.4 billion euros but what's even more interesting is the story post this successful heist. One of the main characters and narrator of the entire series, Tokyo is played by Úrsula Corberó, a mercurial thief whose zeal and recklessness make her both an asset and a liability, she is one of the most loved characters in the show and her romance with Rio is just unmissable in the show. Today we have pictures of the actress with her real-life partner Chino Darín and their love captured in some memorable snaps. Check out

Photo Credit : Instagram