Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Úrsula Corberó
/
Money Heist 4 star Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's photos with boyfriend Chino Darín raises the bar of romance

Money Heist 4 star Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's photos with boyfriend Chino Darín raises the bar of romance

Check out these pictures of Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's photos with boyfriend Chino Darín from the actress's social media which speak a lot about their love life.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Money Heist 4 star Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's photos with boyfriend Chino Darín are all things love

    Money Heist 4 star Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó's photos with boyfriend Chino Darín are all things love

    La Casa de Papel or Money Heist is the kind of series we're all waiting for, the type you're going to sit for days on the sofa, excited to find out what's going to happen next. It's no wonder it's been the most successful international original series of all time on Netflix. The storyline is simple with eight career criminals, organized by a mysterious man who calls himself The Professor, break into the Royal Mint of Spain to try to lock themselves in for 11 days and print 2.4 billion euros but what's even more interesting is the story post this successful heist. One of the main characters and narrator of the entire series, Tokyo is played by Úrsula Corberó, a mercurial thief whose zeal and recklessness make her both an asset and a liability, she is one of the most loved characters in the show and her romance with Rio is just unmissable in the show. Today we have pictures of the actress with her real-life partner Chino Darín and their love captured in some memorable snaps. Check out

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Walking hand in hand to new places

    Walking hand in hand to new places

    The actors enjoy a chat post a brisk walk in a new city.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Never tired of these kisses

    Never tired of these kisses

    The couple welcomes a cold winter morning with some kisses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    SO damn good looking

    SO damn good looking

    We really want to see these two share a screen space in Money Heist season 5 maybe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Painting the town red with romance

    Painting the town red with romance

    We love this funny picture of the two where the actress is trying to apply tint on his lips.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Warm warm hugs and tonnes of kisses

    Warm warm hugs and tonnes of kisses

    Ursula and Chino never grow tired of their romance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    The best friend

    The best friend

    Looking all cute in this experimental and unique selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Best place is home in his arms

    Best place is home in his arms

    We couldn't agree more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

You May Also Like These

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 12 Throwback photos of the star from the 90s that are too good to ignore
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 12 Throwback photos of the star from the 90s that are too good to ignore
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor,5 Times her family shared surprising things about Bebo
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor,5 Times her family shared surprising things about Bebo
Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia\'s photos prove actresses can be friends; Check out
Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia's photos prove actresses can be friends; Check out
Ranbir Kapoor: 6 Throwback childhood photos of the Brahmastra actor that reveal his fun side
Ranbir Kapoor: 6 Throwback childhood photos of the Brahmastra actor that reveal his fun side
Money Heist Season 4: These memes on social media about the show are relatable AF
Money Heist Season 4: These memes on social media about the show are relatable AF
6 Times Hina Khan showed us how to effortlessly pull off a skirt; Check out her stunning looks
6 Times Hina Khan showed us how to effortlessly pull off a skirt; Check out her stunning looks

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement