Check out these sunkissed pictures of Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó

Even since Money Heist 4 released, it's been something trending every day on the internet. The fourth season of La Casa De Papel (AKA Money Heist) is undoubtedly the most awaited 2020 show! Not only because it's Netflix's most-watched non-English drama, but also because the third season left us with big cliffhangers! Moreover, when people are socially distant due to the Coronavirus epidemic, they spend more time on Netflix than ever watching binge shows. One of the most popular ones is the spontaneous heist member "Tokyo" who is known to the daredevil and headstrong individual amongst the characters of the hit show and her decisions usually bring a different twist to the show. If you haven't stalked her yet on her social media, you need to do that right away. But first, feast your eyes with these stunning sunkissed pictures of the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram