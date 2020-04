1 / 6

Úrsula Corberó's fun facts will leave you amused as a fan

There is no doubt that the fourth season of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist is the most successful series of 2020 already! Not only because it’s the most streamed non-English series on Netflix, but also because the fourth season left us with major cliffhangers! Moreover, as people are social-distancing because of the Coronavirus outbreak, they spend more time than ever binge-watching series on Netflix. The characters of the TV series are loved for their interesting backstories and spontaneous moves in the show. One of the most popular ones is the spontaneous heist member "Tokyo" who is known to the daredevil and headstrong individual amongst the characters of the hit show. If you haven't watched the show yet be ready to fall in love with her once you start watching the series. Today check out these interesting facts about the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram